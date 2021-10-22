APSU Women’s Tennis continues ITA Ohio Valley Regionals play, Friday

Murfreesboro, TN – After winning a qualifying match on Wednesday, senior Honoka Nakanishi led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team with her second singles win of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at the Adams Tennis Center.

After advancing to the main draw with a three-set victory over Middle Tennessee’s Lilly-Sophie Schmidt in the qualifying round on Wednesday, Nakanishi defeated Memphis’ Miriam Grosmann in a pair of convincing, 6-2, 6-0 sets.

Nakanishi advances to the Round of 64 where she faces Lipscomb’s Liza Diachenko at 12:30pm, Friday, at the Adams Tennis Center.

While the other four Govs fell in their tournament debuts, each will have the opportunity to bounce back in the consolation and Flight B Singles round, Friday.

After dropping a pair of close sets to Vanderbilt’s Anessa Lee –an All-SEC Freshman team selection last season— senior Danielle Morris is set to face a familiar foe in Middle Tennessee’s Lee Barnard at 3:30pm, Friday. Morris and Lee Barnard have faced off four times in their careers, with Morris picking up a 6-4 doubles win in their most recent action during the spring.

Redshirt sophomore Jana Leder also faces a familiar opponent in Zani Barnard – Lee Barnard’s sister. Leder dropped a two-set match to Zani Barnard during the spring in her final singles loss of the season. However, Leder and Aleks Topalovic defeated the MTSU senior, 6-4, in doubles during the same match.

While doubles were rained out Thursday, all three of the Governors’ pairings will be in action Friday morning in Murfreesboro. For news and schedule updates from Murfreesboro, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Day Two Results

Main Draw Singles

Carlota Molina (Kentucky) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

Lidia Gonzalez (Kentucky) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

Seira Shimizu (Purdue) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 7-6 (4), 6-4

Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt) def. Danielle Morris (APSU) 7-5, 6-4

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Miriam Grosmann (Memphis) 6-2, 6-0

Day Three Matchups

Main Draw Singles (R64)

12:30 p.m. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Liza Diachenko (Lipscomb)

Main Draw Doubles

9 a.m. Morris / Torrealba (APSU) vs. Mertena / Tomase (UT)

9 a.m. Cheng / Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Arrese / Gonzalez (Kentucky)

9 a.m. Leder / Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Ochalik / Grubb (IUPUI)

Consolation Singles

11:30 a.m. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Jessica Braun (Ball St.)

1 p.m. Denise Torrealba (APSU) vs. Anja Trbeznik (Lipscomb)

1:30 p.m. Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Zani Barnard (MTSU)

3:30 p.m. Danielle Morris (APSU) vs. Lee Barnard (MTSU)

Flight B Singles

11 a.m. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) vs. Perri Howard (Lipscomb)