Austin Peay State University Volleyballs gets Three Set home win over Belmont Bruins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continued their dominant start to conference play with its ninth three-set victory (26-24, 25-16, 25-21) of the season over Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.
Mikayla Powell led the Govs with her 11th-straight match of eight or more kills in an 11-kill, two-block performance where the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week recorded a .400 hitting percentage for the third time in four matches.
The Govs (16-7, 9-1) and Bruins (8-13, 6-5) battled back and forth in a first set that featured nine lead changes and 19 ties; however, after Jaida Clark’s fifth kill of the set gave APSU the 25-24 lead and forced a Belmont timeout, Maggie Keenan gave the Govs the first set victory with her second kill.
The Govs put together one of their most impressive runs of the season late in a second set that was largely commanded by the Bruins heading into the media timeout.
Trailing 15-12 at the break, kills by Powell and Brooke Moore, followed by a Belmont error evened the score at 15, while Keenan’s first of two solo blocks on the night gave the Govs the advantage and brought a Belmont timeout.
After the two teams traded scores, the Govs ended the set on an 8-0 run led by three kills by Powell.
After Belmont tied the third set at 18, the Govs finished the sweep with a 7-3 run to pick up their second-straight victory over their in-state rival.
The win also gives Austin Peay State University the advantage in a rivalry that dates back to 1998, as both teams entered the Friday-night match with 13 wins in the all-time series.
Set-by-set Austin Peay against Belmont
Belmont jumped out to a 3-0 lead early; however, the APSU Govs answered with a 3-1 run to force the first of 19 ties in the match’s inaugural set. The Bruins took the set’s second multi-point advantage after a Lauren Walsh kill and a service ace, but it was quickly answered with a 2-0 run by the Govs.
Clark’s fifth kill later in the set put Austin Peay State University up 25-24 and forced the Bruins to call a timeout. Keenan gave the Govs the victory in the back-and-forth set with her second kill of the afternoon.
The Bruins led 14-12 following three straight Austin Peay State University errors in the second set, but the Govs took the lead following a 13-1 run led by a quartet of kills by Powell and six Kelsey Mead assists.
Keenan and Elizabeth Wheat each had four kills to pace APSU to a 25-21 third-set victory as the Govs improved to a perfect 6-0 in the Dunn this season.
Next Up For APSU Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team looks to finish its weekend sweep over the Bruins at 2:00pm, Saturday, before traveling to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a two-match series against the Redhawks.
Southeast Missouri (18-5, 8-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (10-11, 5-5) Friday and remains half a match behind the Govs in the OVC standings entering the weekend.
Box Score
Belmont 0, Austin Peay 3
|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Belmont
|24
|16
|21
|0
|Austin Peay
|26
|25
|25
|3
Team Comparison
|TEAM
|Atk
|Kills
|AErr
|Hit%
|SetA
|SEr
|Ace
|Digs
|Blks
|BkER
|SO
|PS
|
BU
|116
|37
|17
|.172
|36
|3
|4
|46
|5
|1
|47.3
|41.3
|
APSU
|113
|50
|15
|.310
|47
|5
|3
|54
|9
|1
|58.7
|52.7
Belmont Stats
|S
|#
|PLAYER
|K
|E
|TA
|HIT%
|AS
|SA
|DG
|BL
|6
|SHOOPMAN,LAURA
|9
|3
|19
|.316
|1
|0
|4
|2
|*
|15
|WALSH,LAUREN
|8
|2
|23
|.261
|0
|0
|2
|0
|*
|1
|BALL,MARY CATHERINE
|7
|2
|18
|.278
|1
|1
|1
|2
|*
|12
|FLOYD,TAYLOR
|7
|4
|34
|.088
|1
|1
|11
|0
|*
|10
|MASON,CARLY
|4
|6
|17
|-.118
|21
|0
|4
|3
|*
|11
|BASS,KAILEE
|2
|0
|5
|.400
|0
|0
|0
|1
|*
|2
|MCBRIDE,RACHEL
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|11
|0
|5
|PETERSON,ALLY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|KELLEY,PEYTON
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|5
|0
|*
|14
|SCHAUER,IZZY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|8
|0
|MATCH
|37
|17
|116
|.172
|36
|4
|46
|5
|CURRENT SET
|13
|5
|37
|.216
|13
|1
|13
|0
Austin Peay Stats
|S
|#
|PLAYER
|K
|E
|TA
|HIT%
|AS
|SA
|DG
|BL
|*
|26
|POWELL,MIKAYLA
|11
|1
|25
|.400
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|CLARK,JAIDA
|9
|2
|15
|.467
|0
|0
|2
|1
|*
|7
|KEENAN,MAGGIE
|8
|2
|15
|.400
|0
|1
|2
|5
|*
|27
|WHEAT,ELIZABETH
|7
|3
|17
|.235
|0
|0
|3
|3
|*
|2
|DARLAND,CLAIRE
|6
|1
|12
|.417
|0
|0
|0
|2
|*
|3
|MOORE,BROOKE
|6
|5
|24
|.042
|3
|0
|10
|1
|11
|BULLINGTON,MARLAYNA
|1
|0
|1
|1.000
|0
|0
|9
|0
|13
|JACKSON,KAYLAH
|1
|1
|3
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|WAITE,CAROLINE
|1
|0
|1
|1.000
|15
|0
|5
|0
|*
|20
|MEAD,KELSEY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|25
|1
|8
|0
|*
|35
|EISENHART,ERIN
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|12
|0
|MATCH
|50
|15
|113
|.310
|47
|3
|54
|9
|CURRENT SET
|16
|5
|35
|.314
|16
|2
|18
|0