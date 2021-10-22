Austin Peay State University Volleyballs gets Three Set home win over Belmont Bruins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continued their dominant start to conference play with its ninth three-set victory (26-24, 25-16, 25-21) of the season over Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors’ conference-leading offense was powered by a balanced attack that saw six players tally six or more kills and combine for a .310 hitting percentage – the seventh time the team has posted over .300 this season.

Mikayla Powell led the Govs with her 11th-straight match of eight or more kills in an 11-kill, two-block performance where the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week recorded a .400 hitting percentage for the third time in four matches.

The Govs (16-7, 9-1) and Bruins (8-13, 6-5) battled back and forth in a first set that featured nine lead changes and 19 ties; however, after Jaida Clark’s fifth kill of the set gave APSU the 25-24 lead and forced a Belmont timeout, Maggie Keenan gave the Govs the first set victory with her second kill.

The Govs put together one of their most impressive runs of the season late in a second set that was largely commanded by the Bruins heading into the media timeout.

Trailing 15-12 at the break, kills by Powell and Brooke Moore, followed by a Belmont error evened the score at 15, while Keenan’s first of two solo blocks on the night gave the Govs the advantage and brought a Belmont timeout.

After the two teams traded scores, the Govs ended the set on an 8-0 run led by three kills by Powell.

After Belmont tied the third set at 18, the Govs finished the sweep with a 7-3 run to pick up their second-straight victory over their in-state rival.

The win also gives Austin Peay State University the advantage in a rivalry that dates back to 1998, as both teams entered the Friday-night match with 13 wins in the all-time series.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Belmont

Belmont jumped out to a 3-0 lead early; however, the APSU Govs answered with a 3-1 run to force the first of 19 ties in the match’s inaugural set. The Bruins took the set’s second multi-point advantage after a Lauren Walsh kill and a service ace, but it was quickly answered with a 2-0 run by the Govs.

Clark’s fifth kill later in the set put Austin Peay State University up 25-24 and forced the Bruins to call a timeout. Keenan gave the Govs the victory in the back-and-forth set with her second kill of the afternoon.

The Bruins led 14-12 following three straight Austin Peay State University errors in the second set, but the Govs took the lead following a 13-1 run led by a quartet of kills by Powell and six Kelsey Mead assists.

Keenan and Elizabeth Wheat each had four kills to pace APSU to a 25-21 third-set victory as the Govs improved to a perfect 6-0 in the Dunn this season.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team looks to finish its weekend sweep over the Bruins at 2:00pm, Saturday, before traveling to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a two-match series against the Redhawks.

Southeast Missouri (18-5, 8-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (10-11, 5-5) Friday and remains half a match behind the Govs in the OVC standings entering the weekend.

Box Score

Belmont 0, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 Final Belmont 24 16 21 0 Austin Peay 26 25 25 3

Team Comparison

TEAM Atk Kills AErr Hit% SetA SEr Ace Digs Blks BkER SO PS BU 116 37 17 .172 36 3 4 46 5 1 47.3 41.3 APSU 113 50 15 .310 47 5 3 54 9 1 58.7 52.7

Belmont Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL 6 SHOOPMAN,LAURA 9 3 19 .316 1 0 4 2 * 15 WALSH,LAUREN 8 2 23 .261 0 0 2 0 * 1 BALL,MARY CATHERINE 7 2 18 .278 1 1 1 2 * 12 FLOYD,TAYLOR 7 4 34 .088 1 1 11 0 * 10 MASON,CARLY 4 6 17 -.118 21 0 4 3 * 11 BASS,KAILEE 2 0 5 .400 0 0 0 1 * 2 MCBRIDE,RACHEL 0 0 0 .000 1 1 11 0 5 PETERSON,ALLY 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 13 KELLEY,PEYTON 0 0 0 .000 1 1 5 0 * 14 SCHAUER,IZZY 0 0 0 .000 10 0 8 0 CURRENT SET 13 5 37 .216 13 1 13 0

Austin Peay Stats