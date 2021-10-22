50 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 22, 2021
Austin Peay State University Volleyballs gets Three Set home win over Belmont Bruins

Austin Peay State University Volleyball picks up ninth sweep of the season in win over Belmont Bruins in the Dunn Center, Friday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continued their dominant start to conference play with its ninth three-set victory (26-24, 25-16, 25-21) of the season over Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors’ conference-leading offense was powered by a balanced attack that saw six players tally six or more kills and combine for a .310 hitting percentage – the seventh time the team has posted over .300 this season.

Mikayla Powell led the Govs with her 11th-straight match of eight or more kills in an 11-kill, two-block performance where the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week recorded a .400 hitting percentage for the third time in four matches.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Jaida Clark. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The Govs (16-7, 9-1) and Bruins (8-13, 6-5) battled back and forth in a first set that featured nine lead changes and 19 ties; however, after Jaida Clark’s fifth kill of the set gave APSU the 25-24 lead and forced a Belmont timeout, Maggie Keenan gave the Govs the first set victory with her second kill.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith,APSU Sports Information)The Govs put together one of their most impressive runs of the season late in a second set that was largely commanded by the Bruins heading into the media timeout.

Trailing 15-12 at the break, kills by Powell and Brooke Moore, followed by a Belmont error evened the score at 15, while Keenan’s first of two solo blocks on the night gave the Govs the advantage and brought a Belmont timeout.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Mikayla Powell. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After the two teams traded scores, the Govs ended the set on an 8-0 run led by three kills by Powell.

After Belmont tied the third set at 18, the Govs finished the sweep with a 7-3 run to pick up their second-straight victory over their in-state rival.

The win also gives Austin Peay State University the advantage in a rivalry that dates back to 1998, as both teams entered the Friday-night match with 13 wins in the all-time series.


Set-by-set Austin Peay against Belmont

Belmont jumped out to a 3-0 lead early; however, the APSU Govs answered with a 3-1 run to force the first of 19 ties in the match’s inaugural set. The Bruins took the set’s second multi-point advantage after a Lauren Walsh kill and a service ace, but it was quickly answered with a 2-0 run by the Govs.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Kelsey Mead. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Clark’s fifth kill later in the set put Austin Peay State University up 25-24 and forced the Bruins to call a timeout. Keenan gave the Govs the victory in the back-and-forth set with her second kill of the afternoon.

The Bruins led 14-12 following three straight Austin Peay State University errors in the second set, but the Govs took the lead following a 13-1 run led by a quartet of kills by Powell and six Kelsey Mead assists.

Keenan and Elizabeth Wheat each had four kills to pace APSU to a 25-21 third-set victory as the Govs improved to a perfect 6-0 in the Dunn this season.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team looks to finish its weekend sweep over the Bruins at 2:00pm, Saturday, before traveling to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a two-match series against the Redhawks.

Southeast Missouri (18-5, 8-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (10-11, 5-5) Friday and remains half a match behind the Govs in the OVC standings entering the weekend.


Box Score

Belmont 0, Austin Peay 3

  1 2 3 Final
Belmont 24 16 21 0
Austin Peay 26 25 25 3

 

Team Comparison

TEAM Atk Kills AErr Hit% SetA SEr Ace Digs Blks BkER SO PS
116 37 17 .172 36 3 4 46 5 1 47.3 41.3
113 50 15 .310 47 5 3 54 9 1 58.7 52.7

 

Belmont Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL
  6 SHOOPMAN,LAURA 9 3 19 .316 1 0 4 2
* 15 WALSH,LAUREN 8 2 23 .261 0 0 2 0
* 1 BALL,MARY CATHERINE 7 2 18 .278 1 1 1 2
* 12 FLOYD,TAYLOR 7 4 34 .088 1 1 11 0
* 10 MASON,CARLY 4 6 17 -.118 21 0 4 3
* 11 BASS,KAILEE 2 0 5 .400 0 0 0 1
* 2 MCBRIDE,RACHEL 0 0 0 .000 1 1 11 0
  5 PETERSON,ALLY 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0
  13 KELLEY,PEYTON 0 0 0 .000 1 1 5 0
* 14 SCHAUER,IZZY 0 0 0 .000 10 0 8 0
    MATCH 37 17 116 .172 36 4 46 5
    CURRENT SET 13 5 37 .216 13 1 13 0

 


Austin Peay Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL
* 26 POWELL,MIKAYLA 11 1 25 .400 0 0 3 2
  10 CLARK,JAIDA 9 2 15 .467 0 0 2 1
* 7 KEENAN,MAGGIE 8 2 15 .400 0 1 2 5
* 27 WHEAT,ELIZABETH 7 3 17 .235 0 0 3 3
* 2 DARLAND,CLAIRE 6 1 12 .417 0 0 0 2
* 3 MOORE,BROOKE 6 5 24 .042 3 0 10 1
  11 BULLINGTON,MARLAYNA 1 0 1 1.000 0 0 9 0
  13 JACKSON,KAYLAH 1 1 3 .000 0 0 0 0
  18 WAITE,CAROLINE 1 0 1 1.000 15 0 5 0
* 20 MEAD,KELSEY 0 0 0 .000 25 1 8 0
* 35 EISENHART,ERIN 0 0 0 .000 4 1 12 0
    MATCH 50 15 113 .310 47 3 54 9
    CURRENT SET 16 5 35 .314 16 2 18 0

 

