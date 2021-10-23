APSU Volleyball dominates Belmont in Three Set Win

Clarksville, TN – With her 10th kill of the afternoon, graduate student Brooke Moore passed Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball alumna Becky Sowinski for third all-time in kills in program history and, following the Govs’ three-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (25-12, 25-14, 25-14) over Belmont, is four kills from passing Amy Walk for second all-time.

Moore led the Govs to their fourth-straight sweep with a 12-kill, six-dig performance that saw the Louisville, Kentucky native post her second-highest hitting percentage of the season with a .435 mark.

The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 advantage early in the first set, but the Govs answered with an 11-1 run to flip the momentum in their favor and took the lead following six service aces and seven kills by junior right-side hitter, Mikayla Powell.

APSU took a 2-0 lead with a 25-14 second-set victory powered by a dominating defensive performance in which the Bruins were held to a .139 hitting percentage.

Moore’s 10th kill of the afternoon not only elevated her to third all-time in the Austin Peay State University record books, but also capped off an 11-0 run to start the match’s final set. The Bruins cut the deficit to eight late in the set, but a 3-0 by APSU finished the clean sweep of the Bruins and gave the Govs their 10th OVC victory this season.

Austin Peay State University is one match ahead of Southeast Missouri, who plays Tennessee Tech at 7:00pm, Saturday. If the Redhawks defeat TTU, they remain half a match behind the Govs for the conference lead heading into the upcoming head-to-head matchup next weekend.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Belmont

Belmont opened with a 3-0 run in the first set for the second-straight day and like Friday’s match, the Governors quickly answered back. Powered by a trio of Mikayla Powell kills and three Belmont errors, Austin Peay mounted an 11-1 run to take a seven-point lead and force an early Belmont timeout. The Govs controlled the momentum throughout the remainder of the set and took the lead after three service aces by Brooke Moore and seven kills by Powell.

Belmont took an early 3-1 advantage to open Saturday’s penultimate set, but it proved to be the final time the Bruins led in the match. After a 4-0 run, the Govs controlled the lead for the remainder of the set, never allowing BU to cut the deficit to under five following an early timeout. Moore led the Govs with five kills as APSU held the visiting Bruins to a .139 hitting percentage and extended its lead.

After an 11-0 run was capped off by Moore’s 1,478th career kill, the Govs cruised to a 25-14 third-set victory and picked up their 10th sweep this season.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for two matches against Southeast Missouri on October 28th-29th, with the first match beginning at 7:00pm, Thursday, followed by a 5:00pm, Friday start.

Box Score

Belmont 0, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 F Belmont 12 14 14 0 Austin Peay 25 25 25 3

Team Comparison

TEAM Atk Kills AEr Hit% SetA SEr SAce Digs Blks BkER SO PS BU 89 23 14 .101 21 4 4 23 3 0 33.8 36.6 APSU 85 44 8 .424 36 2 12 42 5 0 63.4 66.2

Belmont Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL * 1 BALL,MARY CATHERINE 7 1 11 .545 0 0 2 1 * 15 WALSH,LAUREN 6 5 18 .056 0 1 3 1 * 12 FLOYD,TAYLOR 4 2 18 .111 0 0 2 0 20 SHOOPMAN,LAURA 3 4 19 -.053 0 0 1 0 * 11 BASS,KAILEE 2 0 4 .500 0 0 0 1 * 10 MASON,CARLY 1 2 11 -.091 4 0 3 0 * 2 MCBRIDE,RACHEL 0 0 0 .000 0 0 5 0 13 KELLEY,PEYTON 0 0 1 .000 1 3 4 0 * 14 SCHAUER,IZZY 0 0 3 .000 16 0 3 0 16 WILLIS,SYDNEY 0 0 4 .000 0 0 0 1 CURRENT SET 8 6 28 .071 8 1 5 0

Austin Peay Stats