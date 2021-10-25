APSU Softball’s Red Team defeats Black Team 7-5 in World Series Game 1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball Red Team saw a six-run lead against the APSU’s Black Team get trimmed down to just two runs, Monday evening at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, but they were about to hang on to take Game 1 of the annual Red & White Softball World Series by a 7-5 final.

Leading 7-1 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Red Team would see the Black Team score four times, as the Red Team’s defense struggled in the inning committing three errors.

Brooke Pfefferle would open the inning for the Black Team by drawing a walk but was erased on a line-drive double play off the bat of Lexi Osowski.

After a walk to Mea Clark, the Red Team would commit its first error of the inning, followed by a single by Morgan McMahon and a second infield error allowing Clark to score to make it 7-2.

That brought up Morgan Zuege, who singled up the middle to score Maddie Boykin, but the ball got through the Red Team’s center fielder allowing McMahon and Riley Suits to score to make it 7-5.

But that would be as close as the Black Team would get, as Red Team reliever Jordan Benefiel had the Black Team scoreless over the final two innings to seal away the Game 1 victory for the Red Team, as well as pick up a save, while starter Harley Mullins got the win after going the first four innings and allowing one run on two hits, one walk and striking out six.

The Red Team opened the game by scoring three first-inning runs, with Kendyl Weinzapfel opening the inning with a single and move to second base on an error off of Katie Keen’s sacrifice bunt.

Emily Harkleroad would follow by driving in the game’s first run with a single, scoring Weinzapfel, followed an out later by an RBI ground out by Reese Calhoun to score Keen and an RBI single by Alyssa Archuleta, scoring Harkleroad.

The Black Team would score its first run in the top of the second inning, with Raylon Roach recording a two-out single to drive in Zuege to make it 3-1.

The Red Team would extend its lead in the third, scoring three more times.

Kylie Campbell opened the inning with a single and scored an out later on a back-to-back single by Archuleta and Alex Grubbs.

After a strikeout, the Red Team would close out its scoring with a two-run single by Skylar Sheridan.

Inside the Boxscore

Brooke Pfefferle (Black Team) and Emily Harkleroad (Red Team) had the only extra-base hits of the game, both doubles.

Kendyl Weinzapfel, Emily Harkleroad, Alyssa Archuleta, and Alex Grubbs all had two hits each to lead the Red Team.

Brooke Pfefferle led the Black Team by getting on base three times, off a double and two walks.

The Red Team turned the game’s only double play in the top of the fifth inning.

Next Up For APSU Softball

Game 2 of the Austin Peay State University softball team’s Red and Black World Series will be Tuesday, 5:00pm first pitch, with the Red Team looking to close out the series.

