Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in First after opening round of Town & Country Invitational

Nashville, TN – Erica Scutt shot an opening-round one-under 71, leading Austin Peay State University women’s golf team to a two-over 290 in the opening round of the Town & Country Invitational hosted by Tennessee State, Monday, at McCabe Golf Course.

The Governors hold a seven-shot lead over second-place Belmont after the tournament’s first round. The Govs and Bruins, along with host Tennessee State, will return to the course for Tuesday’s final round.

“We got off to a really hot start as a team,” said Governors head coach Jessica Combs. “But throughout the day the wind picked up and made playing conditions more difficult. We are looking forward to putting up a solid score tomorrow and end the fall season on a strong note.”

Scutt holds the tournament lead by one shot and her performance highlighted a solid day throughout the Governors lineup. Taylor Dedmen fired an even-par 72 and is tied for second place with Belmont’s Cameron Fish.

Shelby Darnell opened with a one-over 73 and is tied for fourth, two off the lead. Kaley Campbell chipped in a two-over 74 to set Austin Peay’s scoring quartet and is sixth. Riley Cooper rounded out the Govs five-person team with an 83.

Kady Foshaug led the Governors individual scorers with her 75 which was good for seventh. Payton Elkins is tied for eighth with her first round 76. Maggie Glass is 11th with a 77.

Individual Leaders

Erica Scutt (APSU) – 71

Taylor Dedmen (APSU) – 72

Cameron Fish (BEL) – 72

Shelby Darnell (APSU)– 73

Maribeth Peevy (BEL) – 73

Kaley Campbell (APSU) – 74

x-Kady Foshaug (APSU) – 75

Delia Gibbs (BEL) – 76

Rebecka Ringstrom (BEL) – 76

x-Payton Elkins (APSU) – 76

x-Maggie Glass (APSU) – 77

Kendall Maynard (BEL) – 79

x-Lily Gulley (BEL) – 81

Riley Cooper (APSU) – 83