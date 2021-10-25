Clarksville Christian School Cross Country Teams Sweep TNCAA Conference Championships

Clarksville, TN – Last week, four Clarksville Christian School (CCS) cross country teams went on the road to compete in the 2021 TNCAA Conference Championship Tournament, and four teams brought home a conference title.

Clarksville Christian School athletic director, Cole Harper, noted that “We are so proud of our teams for working so hard all season long. This sweep of the conference championship tournament is a testament to the dedication of our student-athletes.”

In terms of individual accolades, Aiden Burtch took first place and Landen Taflinger came in second for middle school boys. For middle school girls, Addalee Taflinger finished in first place and Addi Brummet posted a third-place finish.

Eric Grigsby, a junior, finished in the top spot for varsity boys and freshman, Brody Cardwell, claimed second place. In the varsity girls competition, eighth-grader Mackenzie Prather, brought home the gold, senior Molly Morgan earned second place, and freshman Maddi Morgan rounded out the top three.

About the Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org