56.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Fire on Providence Boulevard
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Fire on Providence Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a vehicle fire on Providence Boulevard, located on Boothill. Northbound traffic is being diverted and only one lane is open southbound.

This is causing major traffic congestion and CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes. The vehicle involved is a Dodge pickup and trailer and the fire has been extinguished.

Clarksville Police Officers are trying to clear the roadway and an update will be sent as soon as possible.

There were no injuries.

Previous articleManna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Church this Saturday, October 30th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online