Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Fire on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a vehicle fire on Providence Boulevard, located on Boothill. Northbound traffic is being diverted and only one lane is open southbound.

This is causing major traffic congestion and CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes. The vehicle involved is a Dodge pickup and trailer and the fire has been extinguished.

Clarksville Police Officers are trying to clear the roadway and an update will be sent as soon as possible.

There were no injuries.