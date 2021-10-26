51.8 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf concluded Fall Season at Battle at Black Creek

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf graduate student Chase Korte shots a 74 on the final day of UTC's Battle at Black Creek. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfChattanooga, TNChase Korte shot a two-over 74 to lead Austin Peay State University men’s golf team in the final round at the Battle at Black Creek, hosted by Chattanooga, at the Black Creek Club.

The APSU Governors finished the tournament tied for 13th with a score of 893 and Korte finished the event in 86th with an aggregate score of 237. The trio of Payne Elkins, Micah Knisley, and Reece Britt all finished tied for 47th with tournament scores of 223 at the par-72, 7,204-yard course.

Adam Van Raden rounded out the lineup for Austin Peay State University with a three-round total of 230, finishing the tournament in 77th.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

With the fall season in the books, Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will get back on the course when it plays at the Sea Palms Collegiate, March 4th-5th, hosted by Western Carolina in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

For news and updates, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).

Scoreboard

Battle at Black Creek
Black Creek Club | Chattanooga, TN
Dates: October 25th-26th

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Totals
T 13 Austin Peay State University 294 294 305 893
T 47 Payne Elkins (3) 70 73 80 223
T 47 Micah Knisley (4) 74 74 75 223
T 47 Reece Britt (5) 77 70 76 223
77 Adam Van Raden (1) 73 77 80 230
86 Chase Korte (2) 79 84 74 237
           
