Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf concluded Fall Season at Battle at Black Creek

Chattanooga, TN – Chase Korte shot a two-over 74 to lead Austin Peay State University men’s golf team in the final round at the Battle at Black Creek, hosted by Chattanooga, at the Black Creek Club.
Adam Van Raden rounded out the lineup for Austin Peay State University with a three-round total of 230, finishing the tournament in 77th.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf
With the fall season in the books, Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will get back on the course when it plays at the Sea Palms Collegiate, March 4th-5th, hosted by Western Carolina in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
For news and updates, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).
Scoreboard
Battle at Black Creek
Black Creek Club | Chattanooga, TN
Dates: October 25th-26th
|Finish
|School – Players
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Totals
|T 13
|Austin Peay State University
|294
|294
|305
|893
|T 47
|Payne Elkins (3)
|70
|73
|80
|223
|T 47
|Micah Knisley (4)
|74
|74
|75
|223
|T 47
|Reece Britt (5)
|77
|70
|76
|223
|77
|Adam Van Raden (1)
|73
|77
|80
|230
|86
|Chase Korte (2)
|79
|84
|74
|237