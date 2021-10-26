Austin Peay State University Soccer head coach Naomi Kolarova resigns

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced that Naomi Kolarova has resigned as Governors head soccer coach, Tuesday, following the end of the Governors soccer season on Sunday.

“I would like to thank Coach Kolarova for her service and commitment to Austin Peay Athletics,” said Harrison. “She has represented herself and our program with class during her tenure and we wish her the best going forward.”

“As we turn the page, we will immediately begin a national search for the next leader of Governors Soccer. I am confident we will be able to find an outstanding coach committed to the principles of the Total Gov Concept that will lead us boldly into the ASUN Conference,” Harrison stated.

In four seasons at the helm, Kolarova led the Govs to a 18-34-9 mark overall and a 9-23-5 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. Austin Peay State University qualified the OVC Soccer Championship once under Kolarova, falling to Belmont in the first round of the tournament 2019.

Seven Governors have earned All-OVC honors during Kolarova’s tenure, with Claire Larose being named First Team All-OVC following the 2019 season.

Harrison will begin a national search for the third head soccer coach in Austin Peay State University history. The new coach will lead the program into its 21st season and it’s first in the ASUN Conference.