Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers TRICARE Beneficiaries the Flu Vaccine

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries ages six months and older have several options to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year.

“It’s important more than ever to get the influenza vaccine to make sure you’re protected, your family is protected, your coworkers are protected and the entire community is protected,” said Col. Vincent Myers, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.

When BACH recently received its initial influenza vaccine shipment, staff began administering it first to deploying Soldiers, hospitalized patients, and hospital, Department of Defense Education Activity, and Child Youth Services employees on post.

With additional influenza vaccine shipments arriving, hospital officials have scheduled a walk-in clinic November 2nd-4th, 6:30am–3:30pm at the Passenger Processing Center, 7162 Hedgerow Road., Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This event is for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries to include retirees, and military and retiree family members age six months and older who receive care on post or through a network provider off post.

TRICARE beneficiaries who receive care from a network provider off-post may avoid out-of-pocket expenses by getting their flu vaccine during the three-day event at the PPC with no co-pay or cost-share for an office visit when they receive their flu shot at the on-post event.

Soldiers typically receive their influenza vaccine through their unit for the most accurate unit-readiness tracking and reporting.

“It’s a very important thing we do each year because it protects our Force, to keep our Force ready and healthy so Soldiers may do any mission required of them,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Santiago, BACH’s senior enlisted advisor.

“If for some reason Soldiers receive the vaccine off post, they should make sure to get documentation from the pharmacist that says when, where, brand and lot number of the vaccine and provide that to their unit medical representative,” Santiago added.

TRICARE Prime beneficiaries enrolled at BACH and its outlying clinics may also receive the flu vaccine within their assigned medical home during scheduled primary care appointments. These beneficiaries may schedule an appointment through TRICARE Online or through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

Hospital staff began offering beneficiaries the influenza vaccine during face-to-face appointments on October 25th. With the current variant of staffing within medical homes and COVID-19 mitigation efforts, additional walk-in flu vaccine services are limited. Beneficiaries enrolled at BACH and its outlying clinics may refer to the chart below for more information on receiving the flu vaccine from their assigned medical home.

CDC recommends everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has made this recommendation since the 2010-2011 influenza season.

The CDC also states vaccination to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications.

Flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year.