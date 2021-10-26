Build Day held by Legends Bank at Habitat for Humanity home construction site

Clarksville, TN – Team members and leaders from Legends Bank of Clarksville suited up for a special Build Day at a future Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021.

The community bank is sponsoring the home on Richardson Street, which they have nicknamed ‘The House That Legends Built.’ The crew worked alongside David Wyles Construction (Gabe and Erica Ramos) to install insulation and help with projects at the construction site.

Maria Padro Santana, Bartolo Figueroa, and their daughter Alondra will move into the Richardson Street home when it is complete, making it the last of five Habitat homes in a row on this street. The family joined Legends Bank on Saturday to complete additional ‘sweat equity’ hours. These volunteer hours are a required component for families who partner with Habitat for Humanity.

During the Build Day, Legends Bank team members wrote heartfelt messages and scriptures on the studs of the home, a valued Habitat tradition that welcomes the family and provides encouragement on their journey toward homeownership.

“It was an amazing experience. We’re very pleased with our turnout, and it was so much fun getting hands on and learning something new,” Legends Bank team member Tamera Batiste said. “We’re thankful to get to meet the Habitat family and for the opportunity to bless them.”

The bank also contributed to Habitat in the fall of 2020 with a hugely successful clay shoot fundraiser that brought in thousands of dollars to go toward the cost of the home. They are the first Clarksville community bank to fully fund a Habitat home build in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“Legends Bank has been with this project from the beginning, financially and through involvement on the Habitat board and on several different committees,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “To have Legends invest time, on top of funding, demonstrates a real commitment to making a difference in our community.”

