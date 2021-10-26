Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Richview Road, Warfield Boulevard lane closures planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) contractors will begin work on Tuesday, October 27th, 2021 at 9:00am to raise and lower water valve boxes and manholes on Richview Road and Warfield Boulevard in preparation for an upcoming Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) repaving project.

Rolling lane closures will take place from 9:00am-4:00pm on Richview Road from Madison Street to River Run.

Motorists should expect traffic congestion and delays and are advised to use alternate routes when possible.

Unfinished road preparation work will be completed on Thursday, October 28th, at the same time.

The TDOT contract paving project is planned for Monday, November 1st, for the previously mentioned roads.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com