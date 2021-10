Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that at approximately 11:46am, Cordero Quarles was seen in the area of University Avenue and Commerce Street.

Clarksville Police officers and detectives were able to take Mr. Quarles into custody after a short foot pursuit.

30-year-old Cordero Cortez Quarles was wanted by Clarksville Police for the robbery of B&L Market on October 13th, 2021.