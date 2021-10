Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Tiny Town Road is shut down in both directions. Traffic is being diverted down Green Acres Drive.

This is causing major traffic issues and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

The status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

It is an ongoing investigation.