Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday to face Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – This week the Tennessee Titans (5-2) travel to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (3-4) in a rematch of the Titans’ Week 3 victory in Nashville. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium (capacity 63,000) is scheduled for 11:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, October 31st, 2021.

Sunday’s Halloween meeting will mark the second Titans-Colts game in a six-week span. The Titans won the first of two annual matchups 25-16 at Nissan Stadium on September 26th.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed three touchdown passes, and running back Derrick Henry rushed for 113 yards in the win. The Titans have been in sole possession of first place in the AFC South since that victory.

The Titans have a five-game winning streak in division games. They won their last three AFC South battles in 2020 and their first two in 2021.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes and analyst Jay Feely.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For information and more streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Bill Rosinski and analyst Steve Beuerlein will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

Last week the Tennessee Titans hosted the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. They scored the game’s first 27 points—all in the first half—and held the Chiefs to a third-quarter field goal in a 27-3 victory. The Titans earned their third consecutive win, and they are 5-2 after seven games for the second consecutive season.

The Titans defense forced three turnovers, totaled four sacks, and limited Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a career-low 62.3 passer rating.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry led the Titans with two sacks, and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans registered his first career interception and a fumble recovery. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III had another sack and ranks second in the NFL with 7.5 sacks on the season.

Henry hit the 100-yard scrimmage mark for his career-best sixth consecutive game, including 29 carries for 86 yards. He also completed a touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. Henry leads the NFL this season with 869 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 1,023 scrimmage yards.

Tannehill was 21-of-27 passing for 270 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver A.J. Brown, and he added his third rushing touchdown of 2021.

Brown’s eight receptions for 133 yards led the team and were his best numbers of the season through seven weeks.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts traveled to San Francisco last week and defeated the 49ers 30-18 in a rain-soaked game on Sunday Night Football. The Colts forced four turnovers, while quarterback Carson Wentz passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

During the offseason, the Colts acquired the veteran Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former second-overall NFL draft pick (2016) produced four 3,000-yard passing seasons with the Eagles, including a career-high 4,039 yards in 2019. In his first seven games with the Colts, he has 1,695 passing yards with 11 touchdowns with only one interception.

The Colts are in their fourth season under head coach Frank Reich. He spearheaded two playoff berths in his first three campaigns, including a wild card appearance after an 11-5 finish in 2020.