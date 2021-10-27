APSU Baseball’s Red Team gets 8-6 Game 1 win over Black Team in World Series

Clarksville, TN – Centerfielder TJ Foreman continued his hot fall and catcher Jacob Curtis kept busy at the plate, the pair leading the Red Team to an 8-6 victory over the Black Squad in Game 1 of Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s Red-Black World Series, Wednesday at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Red Team jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings but had to hold on late. The Black Squad scored two runs in the fifth to get within 8-4. They loaded the bases with the bottom of the order in the sixth and scored two runs on a wild pitch, closing to 8-6. Shortstop John Bolton walked to bring the potential game-winning run to the plate. But Red Team second baseman Jonah Beamon started a double play to close the game.

Foreman, who went 5-for-6 in an exhibition contest against Indiana State earlier this month, had a base hit in each of his first three plate appearances and was 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. Curtis reached in all three of his plate appearances and went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

First baseman Ty Delancey went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Black Squad. Catcher Jack Alexander was 1-for-2 with a double, sacrifice fly, RBI, and run scored.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 3:00pm, Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Red Team 8, Black Team 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E Red Team 3 2 2 0 1 0 – 8 11 0 Black Team 1 0 1 0 2 0 – 6 8 1

Offense

Pitching