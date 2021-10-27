58.7 F
APSU Baseball’s Red Team gets 8-6 Game 1 win over Black Team in World Series

Austin Peay State University Baseball's TJ Foreman, Jacob Curtis lead Red past Black in Game 1 of Govs World Series. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball's TJ Foreman, Jacob Curtis lead Red past Black in Game 1 of Govs World Series. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Centerfielder TJ Foreman continued his hot fall and catcher Jacob Curtis kept busy at the plate, the pair leading the Red Team to an 8-6 victory over the Black Squad in Game 1 of Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s Red-Black World Series, Wednesday at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Red Team jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings but had to hold on late. The Black Squad scored two runs in the fifth to get within 8-4. They loaded the bases with the bottom of the order in the sixth and scored two runs on a wild pitch, closing to 8-6. Shortstop John Bolton walked to bring the potential game-winning run to the plate. But Red Team second baseman Jonah Beamon started a double play to close the game.

Foreman, who went 5-for-6 in an exhibition contest against Indiana State earlier this month, had a base hit in each of his first three plate appearances and was 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. Curtis reached in all three of his plate appearances and went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

First baseman Ty Delancey went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Black Squad. Catcher Jack Alexander was 1-for-2 with a double, sacrifice fly, RBI, and run scored.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 3:00pm, Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Red Team 8, Black Team 6

  1 2 3 4 5 6   R H E
Red Team 2   0   1   –  8  11 
Black Team 1   0   2   –  6 

 

Offense

Red Team Black Squad
Gino Avros (3B) 1-2, RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB John Bolton (SS) 1-3, 2 RS, BB
Jonah Beamon (2B) 2-4, 2B, RS Ty DeLancey (1B) 2-4, 2 RBI
TJ Foreman (CF) 3-4, RBI, RS Jack Alexander (C) 1-2, 2B, RBI, RS, SF
Michael Robinson (SS) 0-2, 2 RBI, 2 SF Jeremy Wagner (CF) 1-3, RBI
Matt Joslin (1B) 0-3, RBI, SF Reid Brown (DH) 0-3
Jacob Curtis (C) 2-2, 2 RS, 2 SB Harrison Brown (RF) 0-3
Nathan Barksdale (RF) 1-3, SB Cristian Otero (2B) 1-3, RS
Knaje Guthrie (LF) 1-3, 2B, RS TJ Rogers (3B) 1-2, RS, BB
David Kennicott (DH) 1-1, RS, 2 BB Garrison Goins (LF) 1-2, RS, BB

Pitching

Red Team
Keegan Mills (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Collin Loose 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Tyler Delong 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Black Squad
Jacob Weaver (L) 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Kyle Nunn 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Zach Pearson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Zach Wyatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
