APSU Baseball’s Red Team gets 8-6 Game 1 win over Black Team in World Series

Clarksville, TN – Centerfielder TJ Foreman continued his hot fall and catcher Jacob Curtis kept busy at the plate, the pair leading the Red Team to an 8-6 victory over the Black Squad in Game 1 of Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s Red-Black World Series, Wednesday at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Foreman, who went 5-for-6 in an exhibition contest against Indiana State earlier this month, had a base hit in each of his first three plate appearances and was 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. Curtis reached in all three of his plate appearances and went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
First baseman Ty Delancey went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Black Squad. Catcher Jack Alexander was 1-for-2 with a double, sacrifice fly, RBI, and run scored.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 3:00pm, Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Box Score
Red Team 8, Black Team 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Red Team
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|–
|8
|11
|0
|Black Team
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|–
|6
|8
|1
Offense
|Red Team
|Black Squad
|Gino Avros (3B)
|1-2, RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB
|John Bolton (SS)
|1-3, 2 RS, BB
|Jonah Beamon (2B)
|2-4, 2B, RS
|Ty DeLancey (1B)
|2-4, 2 RBI
|TJ Foreman (CF)
|3-4, RBI, RS
|Jack Alexander (C)
|1-2, 2B, RBI, RS, SF
|Michael Robinson (SS)
|0-2, 2 RBI, 2 SF
|Jeremy Wagner (CF)
|1-3, RBI
|Matt Joslin (1B)
|0-3, RBI, SF
|Reid Brown (DH)
|0-3
|Jacob Curtis (C)
|2-2, 2 RS, 2 SB
|Harrison Brown (RF)
|0-3
|Nathan Barksdale (RF)
|1-3, SB
|Cristian Otero (2B)
|1-3, RS
|Knaje Guthrie (LF)
|1-3, 2B, RS
|TJ Rogers (3B)
|1-2, RS, BB
|David Kennicott (DH)
|1-1, RS, 2 BB
|Garrison Goins (LF)
|1-2, RS, BB
Pitching
|Red Team
|Keegan Mills (W)
|3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
|Collin Loose
|2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
|Tyler Delong
|1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
|Black Squad
|Jacob Weaver (L)
|2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
|Kyle Nunn
|2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
|Zach Pearson
|1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
|Zach Wyatt
|1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K