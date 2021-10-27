APSU Volleyball heads south to face Southeast Missouri Redhawks

Clarksville, TN – After their second-straight perfect weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team travels to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a two-match Ohio Valley Conference series against Southeast Missouri, Thursday-Friday, at Houck Field House.

The Governors (17-7, 10-1) are first in the OVC standings entering the sixth week of the conference season and are a match and a half ahead of the third-place Redhawks (18-6, 9-3) who split their series against Tennessee Tech last weekend.

The Govs’ offense is firing at a conference-best .242 attack percentage this season and has three players top-10 in the OVC in hitting percentage – Mikayla Powell (1st), Maggie Kennan (6th), and Jaida Clark (8th).

Powell is connecting at a conference-best .320 hitting percentage, including a .442 mark in the last five matches. The reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Year is second on the team in kills (237) and blocks (53) and has tallied the seventh-most kills in the OVC during the conference season (142).

After moving to third all-time kills during last Saturday’s match against Belmont, graduate student Brooke Moore is closing in on numerous milestones in the Govs’ trip to the Show-Me State. She is four kills from passing Amy Walk (2000-03) for second in career kills and 51 from surpassing Sara Schramka’s all-time record of 1,530.

In addition, the Louisville native is 20 kills and 11 digs from becoming the only player in program history to record 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs in a career.

On the other end of the court, Southeast Missouri is limiting opponents to a conference-leading .147 hitting percentage and the defense averages the second-most digs per set (16.99).

Offensively, the Redhawks own the OVC’s third-best hitting percentage (.217) and are led by Laney Malloy and Zoey Beasley who are third and seventh in the OVC in kills, respectively. Senior setter Claire Ochs also leads the conference with 927 assists (10.19/set).

Southeast Missouri has won the last four matches against the Governors and leads the all-time series, 38-31. However, the Govs are 12-7 against the Redhawks under APSU head coach Taylor Mott.

First Swings

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters Tuesday’s match with 1,480 kills (3rd all-time) and 1,489 digs (10th).

With her 10th kill against Belmont, October 23rd, Moore passed Austin Peay State University alumna Becky Sowinski (1997-00) for third all-time in career kills. The graduate student is four kills away from passing Amy Walk’s (2000-03) 1,483 career kill mark and 51 kills behind Sara Schramka’s (2001-04) all-time record of 1,530.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the reigning 2020-21 NJCAA National Player of the Year, is a two-time OVC Newcomer of the Week. She is currently second on the team in kills (237) and blocks (53) and leads the conference with a .320 hitting percentage.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan, who has recorded four or more blocks 12 times this season and leads the Govs with 76 on the season. Her 1.00 block per set is currently the fourth-highest mark in program history

The Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead are in their second year combining to quarterback the Govs offense. The duo ranks 12th and 13th all-time in career assists, respectively. Waite has averaged 4.97 assists and 2.14 digs per set while Mead is averaging 5.45 assists and 1.82 digs per set with 23 aces through nine weeks.

The Governors have boasted a high-powered offense throughout the season and lead the conference with a .242 attack parentage.

The Govs defense has held opponents to sub-.150 hitting percentages in seven matches this season and is fourth overall in the conference allowing a .189 hitting percentage.

The Govs’ 10-1 start in conference play is tied for the best start in program history. In the two other seasons that the Govs started 10-1 in conference play – 2017 and 2018 –the team went 14-2 in the conference and won three combined OVC championships.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following their series against Southeast Missouri, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team hosts UT Martin for a two-match series, November 6th-7th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.