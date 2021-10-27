Austin Peay State University Baseball to hold annual Red-Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opens its annual Red-Black World Series with a Wednesday game at Raymond C. Hand Park at 4:00pm.

Jacob Weaver will take the mound for the black team led by DeLancey and Nunn. Keegan Mills climbs the hill for Foreman and McDonad’s red squad. The best-of-three series is scheduled to continue with a 3:00pm, Saturday outing before concluding at 4:00pm, Monday, if necessary.