Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball to hold annual Red-Black World Series

Austin Peay State University Baseball's annual Red-Black World Series starts Wednesday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opens its annual Red-Black World Series with a Wednesday game at Raymond C. Hand Park at 4:00pm.

The Governors held their draft Tuesday with TJ Foreman and John McDonald captaining one team against Ty Delancey and Kyle Nunn. Assistant coaches Trevor Fitts and Shane Conlon will coach the Foreman/McDonald team. Volunteer Assistant Devin Fujioka and graduate assistant Greg Leban will coach the DeLancey/Nunn squad.

Jacob Weaver will take the mound for the black team led by DeLancey and Nunn. Keegan Mills climbs the hill for Foreman and McDonad’s red squad. The best-of-three series is scheduled to continue with a 3:00pm, Saturday outing before concluding at 4:00pm, Monday, if necessary.

Team Foreman/McDonald

Team Delancey/Nunn
Peyton Jula Harley Gollert
Drew Mclllwain Jacob Weaver
Keegan Mills Luke Brown
Tyler Delong Zach Wyatt
Austin Loeb Nick Wellman
Collin Loose Zach Pearson
Michael Robinson Danny Doheny
Jonah Beamon Garrett Sims
Gino Avros Skyler Luna
Jacob Curtis Jack Alexander
Matt Joslin Jeremy Wagner
Nathan Barksdale John Bolton
Knaje Guthrie Cristian Otero
David Kennicott Harrison Brown
Austin Carder TJ Rogers
Sebastian Martinez Garrison Goins
Tyler Cotto Reid Brown
Kaden Miner
