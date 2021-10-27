Austin Peay State University Baseball to hold annual Red-Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opens its annual Red-Black World Series with a Wednesday game at Raymond C. Hand Park at 4:00pm.
Jacob Weaver will take the mound for the black team led by DeLancey and Nunn. Keegan Mills climbs the hill for Foreman and McDonad’s red squad. The best-of-three series is scheduled to continue with a 3:00pm, Saturday outing before concluding at 4:00pm, Monday, if necessary.
|
Team Foreman/McDonald
|
Team Delancey/Nunn
|Peyton Jula
|Harley Gollert
|Drew Mclllwain
|Jacob Weaver
|Keegan Mills
|Luke Brown
|Tyler Delong
|Zach Wyatt
|Austin Loeb
|Nick Wellman
|Collin Loose
|Zach Pearson
|Michael Robinson
|Danny Doheny
|Jonah Beamon
|Garrett Sims
|Gino Avros
|Skyler Luna
|Jacob Curtis
|Jack Alexander
|Matt Joslin
|Jeremy Wagner
|Nathan Barksdale
|John Bolton
|Knaje Guthrie
|Cristian Otero
|David Kennicott
|Harrison Brown
|Austin Carder
|TJ Rogers
|Sebastian Martinez
|Garrison Goins
|Tyler Cotto
|Reid Brown
|Kaden Miner