Austin Peay State University to host open house for aspiring Helicopter Pilots, Flight Instructors

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is opening its hangar and classroom space at Clarksville Regional Airport on November 6h to give aspiring helicopter pilots an opportunity to see APSU’s helicopters and to learn more about the university’s unique aviation sciences program.

The open house will be from 9:00am-11:00am at the Austin Peay State University Aviation Science Education Facility, located at 220 Outlaw Field Road.

The open house will give attendees a glimpse at how they can become a helicopter pilot while earning a bachelor’s degree. Austin Peay State University’s fleet of helicopters will be on display, and attendees can explore the university’s classrooms and training equipment, including an aviation advanced training device simulation system.

Austin Peay State University’s Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science with a concentration in rotor wing (helicopters) is unique in Tennessee. The degree supports students who want to pursue careers such as flight instruction, aerial tourism, and charter operations.

Students gain a well-rounded education while preparing for the FAA commercial pilot and flight instructor certification.

Attendees also will get tickets to the Austin Peay-Eastern Illinois football game at 2:00pm the same day at Fortera Stadium. The tickets are first-come, first-served.

To register for the APSU open house, visit the open house webpage.