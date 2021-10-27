Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 27th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 27th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Havana is a 5-month-old female mixed breed puppy. She has a pretty brown and white coat and the sweetest face! She is up to date on age-appropriate shots and will need to be spayed when age-appropriate. She will probably be medium-sized as she is currently weighing in at 26 pounds. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Germany is a handsome young, male, medium/long hair cat. He has a stunning cream color coat, green eyes, and maybe a possible Persian mix. He is up to date on all vaccinations and is litter trained.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Luna is a short-haired silver tabby with beautiful white markings. She is a very gentle, playful 3-year-old and at one time had a family but through no fault of her own was left behind and the kindness of strangers led her to the wonderful people at the rescue. Not too sure about dogs or children, but seems to enjoy the company of other cats. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She will make a wonderful companion.

Luna is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pmM or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Oscar is a 6-month-old, male, Black and White Tuxedo kitten. He is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, litter trained, dewormed, and had a flea and tick treatment. He is very friendly, affectionate and does great around other cats. He is just a sweetheart!

You can find Oscar through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pup-Pup is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix that is looking for his forever home. He’s a very good boy, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and neutered. He is great with people and other dogs but unsure about cats. Pup-Pup would be a great addition to any family!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a cute, short, stocky, beautiful Bulldogge mix. He is around 3 years old, crate trained, house trained, microchipped, neutered and current on all vaccinations. He handles nicely on the leash. He’s good with kids and shows interest in other dogs but needs a cat free home. He just loves to run and play and is a total love bug.

Ralph is the ultimate couch potato when it’s time to settle down. He loves being with his people so much that he just follows you everywhere. Ralph is heartworm positive and almost done with treatment. Please don’t let that stop you from coming out and seeing Ralph in person. Treatment is covered by the rescue. He is such a silly, loving soul, and just wants his forever home.

This sweet guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Aika (Ika) is very affectionate and playful. She is a one year old female Labrador/Catahoula Leopard mix. Aika is up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped, crate trained and spayed. She absolutely loves playing with other dogs and is very friendly. With her Lab and Catahoula mix she is a loyal, active and smart girl. She is dog door trained, however if you don’t have one she will just need to learn how to ask to go out and being so smart she’ll learn quickly.

You can find Aika through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bianca is a very pretty Beagle mix. She is approximately 1 or 1 and a half years old. She is up to date on all vaccinations and is house trained! She does well with dogs and cats but prefers a home with older children please, as small children tend to make her a bit nervous. Bianca is heartworm positive and currently being treated by the rescue and doing great.

If you are looking for a great companion, a partner for outdoor adventures and think Bianca would be a perfect fit then you can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592