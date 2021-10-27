Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian stuck on Tiny Town Road passes away

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian that was hit last night on Tiny Town Road has died as a result of his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 67-year-old John Hill-Nicholson, (Black/Male), his next of kin has been notified.
A vehicle traveling Westbound on Tiny Town Road struck Mr. Hill-Nicholson. The Fatal Accident Crash Team did respond to the scene and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.