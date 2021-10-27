Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian stuck on Tiny Town Road passes away

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian that was hit last night on Tiny Town Road has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old John Hill-Nicholson, (Black/Male), his next of kin has been notified.

He had been traveling Eastbound on Tiny Town Road when some items he was hauling in a trailer fell out and onto the roadway. He stopped in the center (continuous two-way left-turn lane) on Tiny Town Road near Green Acres and exited his vehicle to retrieve those items.

A vehicle traveling Westbound on Tiny Town Road struck Mr. Hill-Nicholson. The Fatal Accident Crash Team did respond to the scene and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.