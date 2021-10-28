Blood Assurance to hold Blood Drive at Governor’s Square Mall, Friday

Clarksville, TN – To combat the low blood supply in Middle Tennessee, Blood Assurance is partnering with Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville for an upcoming blood drive.

The blood drive will take place Friday, October 29th, 2021 from 12:00pm-6:00pm in the mall’s center court.

The event comes just days after Blood Assurance announced a dire need for donors, specifically those with type-O blood.

“The really scary thing this Halloween is the low blood supply,” according to Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance.

As of late, Blood Assurance has had less than a one-day supply of type-O blood and less than a three-day supply of other types.

“Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood supplies to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. It’s critical for Montgomery County residents to donate in order to support the members of the community who are battling debilitating illnesses or traumatic injuries in the hospital. A single donation can save up to three lives,” Winitz said.

Blood Assurance is giving away a mystery t-shirt and a coffee mug filled with candy to individuals who donate at the mall blood drive. In addition, type-O donors will receive a $20.00 Amazon gift card.

Blood donors are urged to visit www.bloodassurance.org/gsm1029 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Governors Square Mall is located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.