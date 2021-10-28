Rateeq “tiki” Cameron Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Rateeq “tiki” Cameron (black, male).

On October 10th, Rateeq Cameron was involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Road.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Tennova Healthcare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.