Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce SP-Teri to Expand in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and SP-Teri officials announced today that the company will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Nashville to McEwen, creating 35 new jobs.

SP-Teri chose to relocate following the 2020 Nashville tornado when its facility was destroyed. Through this new expansion and relocation, SP-Teri will invest $435,000 in its new McEwen operations, located at 55 High Street West.

For over 50 years, SP-Teri has created high-quality boots for elite figure skaters. After being shut down for almost a year, this expansion will allow SP-Teri to not only restart its operations but expand its product offerings to make roller plates and trucks as well as inline skates.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 200 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee resulting in nearly 50,000 job commitments and roughly $8.4 billion in capital investment.

Quotes

“We appreciate SP-Teri’s continued commitment to Tennessee. This expansion of 35 new jobs and relocation to Humphreys County will positively impact this community that continues to recover and rebuild from the flood in August.” – Governor Bill Lee

“Since 2016, $5.6 billion has been invested by companies in Tennessee’s headquarters, finance and tech sector. We want to thank SP-Teri for adding to that figure as the company commits to establishing its headquarters and operations in McEwen.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“SP-Teri is delighted to be headquartered in McEwen, Tennessee, and is looking forward to expanding production in the next few years. The values and hardworking ethic we find in our employees here is a large reason why we chose this location. We look forward to developing new boots and new relationships along with a bright future working in Tennessee.” – Bill Fauver, president, SP-Teri

“TVA and Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative congratulate SP-Teri on its decision to expand operations in Humphreys County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Humphreys County Economic Development Council to support companies, like SP-Teri, to create job opportunities and investment in the region and celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“We are excited about this new investment by SP-Teri in McEwen. Humphreys County is a perfect home for manufacturers of every stripe, and we are grateful that SP-Teri has chosen to locate its facility here. We welcome them and look forward to a great partnership and much success for many years to come.” – Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield)

“I’m pleased to welcome our newest employer to the growing roster of businesses looking to grow and succeed in Humphreys County. Our people have an incredible work ethic, and we are grateful for SP-Teri’s investment in our community.” – Representative Jay Reedy (R-Erin)

