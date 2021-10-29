55.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball falls to Southeast Missouri in Three Sets
Sports

APSU Volleyball falls to Southeast Missouri in Three Sets

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball loses in straight sets to Southeast Missouri. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball loses in straight sets to Southeast Missouri. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballCape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team suffered their second-straight loss following a three-set (9-25, 18-25, 19-25) Ohio Valley Conference defeat to Southeast Missouri, Friday, at Houck Field House.

The Redhawks jumped out to an early 10-1 lead to kick off the match, before a 10-0 run later in the set gave Southeast Missouri the lead.

The Governors’ nine points in the first set were their fewest in a set this season, while their .031 hitting percentage was the second-lowest mark.

Southeast Missouri led 21-13 late in the second set, but two SEMO errors followed by a pair of service aces by Caroline Waite trimmed the deficit to four. However, the Redhawks scored four of the next five points following a timeout to win the set and extend their lead.

After trimming the deficit to three (22-19) in the final set, the Govs surrendered three-straight Redhawks kills and dropped their first three-set OVC match since March 14th.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri jumped out to an early 8-1 lead in the first set, forcing Austin Peay State University to call a timeout.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Caroline Waite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)A 10-0 run to take a 22-5 lead followed by a 3-0 run to close out the set gave the Redhawks the early lead following a .552 hitting percentage. 

The Redhawks led 12-6 midway through the second set, but a 4-1 run by APSU trimmed the deficit to three. SEMO took a 21-13 lead late, before a 4-0 APSU run sparked by two Caroline Waite service aces trimmed the deficit to four. The late comeback bid was not enough, however, as the Redhawks won the second set 25-18 to extend their lead.

Southeast Missouri led 6-2 early in a third set that never saw it trail. Austin Peay State University trailed 22-19 following a Redhawks’ error, but SEMO finished the set on a 3-0 run to hand the APSU Govs their second-straight loss.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against UT Martin, November 6th-7th, with the first match beginning at 7:00pm, Saturday, followed by a 2:00pm, Sunday start.


Box Score

Austin Peay 0, Southeast Missouri 3

  1 2 3 F
Austin Peay 19 18 19 0
Southeast Missouri 25 25 25 3
Previous articleAmerican Red Cross offers Halloween Safety Steps as COVID-19 pandemic continues
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online