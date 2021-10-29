APSU Volleyball falls to Southeast Missouri in Three Sets

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team suffered their second-straight loss following a three-set (9-25, 18-25, 19-25) Ohio Valley Conference defeat to Southeast Missouri, Friday, at Houck Field House.

The Redhawks jumped out to an early 10-1 lead to kick off the match, before a 10-0 run later in the set gave Southeast Missouri the lead.

The Governors’ nine points in the first set were their fewest in a set this season, while their .031 hitting percentage was the second-lowest mark.

Southeast Missouri led 21-13 late in the second set, but two SEMO errors followed by a pair of service aces by Caroline Waite trimmed the deficit to four. However, the Redhawks scored four of the next five points following a timeout to win the set and extend their lead.

After trimming the deficit to three (22-19) in the final set, the Govs surrendered three-straight Redhawks kills and dropped their first three-set OVC match since March 14th.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri jumped out to an early 8-1 lead in the first set, forcing Austin Peay State University to call a timeout.

A 10-0 run to take a 22-5 lead followed by a 3-0 run to close out the set gave the Redhawks the early lead following a .552 hitting percentage.

The Redhawks led 12-6 midway through the second set, but a 4-1 run by APSU trimmed the deficit to three. SEMO took a 21-13 lead late, before a 4-0 APSU run sparked by two Caroline Waite service aces trimmed the deficit to four. The late comeback bid was not enough, however, as the Redhawks won the second set 25-18 to extend their lead.

Southeast Missouri led 6-2 early in a third set that never saw it trail. Austin Peay State University trailed 22-19 following a Redhawks’ error, but SEMO finished the set on a 3-0 run to hand the APSU Govs their second-straight loss.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against UT Martin, November 6th-7th, with the first match beginning at 7:00pm, Saturday, followed by a 2:00pm, Sunday start.

Box Score

Austin Peay 0, Southeast Missouri 3