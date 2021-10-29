APSU Women’s Tennis plays UNA Fall Invitational this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an impressive showing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team concludes their fall campaign at the UNA Fall Invitational, Saturday and Sunday, at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts.

The Governors won 10 singles and two doubles matches in Murfreesboro and were led by senior Honoka Nakanishi who advanced to the Main Draw Singles Round of 32.

Nakanishi and redshirt sophomore Jana Leder paced the Govs’ doubles pairings, defeating IUPUI’s Krystal Grubb and Gabrielle Ochalik to advance to the Main Draw Doubles Round of 32.

Freshman Denise Torrealba leads Austin Peay with a 6-1 record in singles through three tournaments and is one of four players who have won three doubles matches this fall. Torrealba paired with senior Danielle Morris at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals where the duo won their first match together, defeating UT Martin’s Mizuki Sakurai and Sina Albersmeier, 8-6, on the final day of the event.

Morris has won four singles matches through the fall and, outside of Torrealba, is the only player with just one singles loss.

Saturday’s event is the first time Austin Peay State University has traveled to Florence since 2014 and features the first meeting between the Govs and West Alabama. The Govs are 3-0 against future ASUN Conference foe North Alabama in the spring and defeated the Lions 4-1 in their most recent meeting, March 6th.

While APSU and UNA are future conference opponents, the Lions and Tigers were each members of the Gulf Coast Conference from 1970-2018, before North Alabama was elevated to Division I and entered the ASUN Conference.

Following the weekend’s matches, the Governors will not return to action until January 22nd, when the team travels to Central Arkansas before its first-ever meeting with Arkansas, January 23rd.

All-OVC Returners

The APSU Govs had a trio of All-OVC selections last spring, including returners Jana Leder and Danielle Morris.

After finishing the season with 11-straight singles victories –including an 8-0 mark in conference play— Leder was named the OVC Co-Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC.

Morris won six-straight singles matches to end her junior campaign, including a marathon victory over Southeast Missouri’s Daniela Hlacikova to seal the Govs’ second-straight OVC Championship. She finished the season 9-5 singles and a 12-3 doubles record and was named Second Team All-OVC in the spring.

Too early to say Freshman of the Year?

Freshman Denise Torrealba leads APSU with six singles victories throughout the fall and is one of two Govs to have lost just one match (Morris). The Neu-Isenburg, Germany native went a perfect 3-0 at the UCA 2nd Fall Invitational, October 3rd-4th, and picked up two straight 6-0, 6-0 wins to cap off the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.

She has also won three doubles matches this fall, including two victories alongside last year’s OVC Freshman of the Year, Jana Leder.

Follow APSU on social

For news and schedule updates from Florence and throughout the offseason, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).