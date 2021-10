Clarksville, TN – G.H.O.S.T. – or Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-treating – returns to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus this fall with a drive-through-style alternative for families on Halloween.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Austin Peay State University clubs and organizations, and groups from throughout the community, dress up and hand out candy.

This year’s route will be open on Sunday, October 31st from 2:00pm until 5:00pm along Marion Street by the APSU Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

G.H.O.S.T. is sponsored by the Student Government Association.