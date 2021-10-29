Austin Peay State University to install Mike Licari as APSU President, November 5th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, November 5th, 2021, Austin Peay State University will officially install Dr. Mike Licari as the 11th president of the institution at 10:30am

The installation ceremony will take place in Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Concert Hall, and it will begin with a traditional processional of faculty and staff in full regalia. APSU’s students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend the event, with seating on a first-come basis. Members of the community are asked to watch the ceremony via a livestream that will be posted to Austin Peay State University’s official Facebook page Friday morning.

The Presidential Installation Ceremony is a 400-year-old collegiate tradition, originating in the country’s colonial colleges in the 17century. The November 5th event will continue this popular ritual as the University celebrates the formal transfer of leadership at Austin Peay State University with musical performances, speeches from dignitaries, and a Presidential Address by Licari.

On December 21st, 2020, the APSU Board of Trustees named Licari as the University’s 11th president. He officially arrived at Austin Peay State University on March 1st, 2021. Licari previously served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he oversaw all of the school’s academic functions, including 34 academic departments housed in five colleges. He also was responsible for overseeing much of that University’s strategic plan and its $100 million general fund budget.

Licari earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Minnesota and his Masters of Arts in political science and Ph.D. in political science with a focus on public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.