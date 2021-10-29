Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls at Southeast Missouri in Five Sets

Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball graduate student Brooke Moore not only passed Amy Walk for second all-time in kills during the Govs’ five-set (35-33, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 9-15) Ohio Valley Conference loss to Southeast Missouri but also became the first player in program history to record 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs in a career.

Moore entered Thursday’s match with 1,480 career kills and 1,489 digs. The Louisville native passed Walk’s mark (1,483 kills) midway through an extended first set, became the 10th player in program history to surpass 1,500 digs in the third set, and joined a shortlist of players in NCAA history to surpass 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs in a career late in the final set.

After Southeast Missouri took a 24-23 lead to bring up the first set point of the night, a Redhawks’ error followed by Claire Darland’s second kill forced SEMO to take a timeout. The two OVC rivals exchanged the next 18 points before Caroline Waite’s service ace gave the Govs the win in a first set that featured 26 ties and five lead changes.

Austin Peay State University’s 35 first-set points are the second-most points scored in a single set in program history, trailing only a 43-point effort against Murray State in 2011.

Southeast Missouri used a pair of 7-2 runs in the second and third sets to tie and then take a lead in the match. A 7-2 run in the second set gave Southeast Missouri a 21-16 advantage and, despite numerous comeback attempts by the Govs, the Redhawks tied the match following a 25-22 victory. The Govs led 20-18 in the third set; however, another 7-2 run by Southeast Missouri extended its lead to 2-1.

With their backs against the wall, Moore led APSU with five kills in the fourth frame as the Govs capitalized on 10 Redhawks’ errors and held them to a match-low .136 hitting percentage.

Despite forcing the fifth set, a 9-2 run by the Redhawks proved to be the deciding factor in Thursday’s match, as SEMO won their fifth-straight match against over APSU courtesy of a 15-9 victory.

Austin Peay State University’s 113 points through five sets tied for the third-highest mark in program history, while Moore’s 20-kill, 20-dig night was the second time she has accomplished that feat in her career and the 17th time it has been done by a Gov since 1998.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Southeast Missouri

Austin Peay State University led 21-19 following Mikayla Powell’s third kill of the afternoon, but little did either team know it would be the largest advantage by either side through the next 28 combined points. Two-straight points by the Redhawks tied the score – for the 14th time in the set – at 21 and forced head coach Taylor Mott to call her first timeout. Later in the set, Claire Darland’s second kill gave APSU a 25-24 advantage and brought up the first of 10 set points. The two opponents traded the next 18 points before Maggie Keenan gave the Govs a 34-33 lead and a Caroline Waite service ace gave the Govs the victory.

Southeast Missouri jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set before a 6-1 Austin Peay run tied the score at seven with [5-1 and 1-6 isn’t a tie] Jaida Clark’s kill giving Austin Peay the advantage. Following the media timeout, the Redhawks went on a 7-2 run to take their largest lead of the set at 21-16 and force the Govs to call their second timeout. Despite a valiant comeback effort that saw the Govs trim the deficit to two four times, a 3-1 run by SEMO tied the match at one following a 25-22 second-set victory by the host.

In a similar fashion to the first set, the third featured five lead changes and 11 ties. After a Redhawks’ attack error put the Govs up 20-18, SEMO took the lead following a 7-2 run.

After Austin Peay State University led 11-5 early in the first set, Southeast Missouri went on a 10-2 run to take 1 15-13. The two teams continued to battle until three-straight Redhawks’ points brought up an APSU timeout. The Govs came out hot following the timeout, taking five of the next six points and holding off a late comeback by SEMO to force the match-deciding fifth set.

The Redhawks controlled momentum throughout the match’s final set, leading 12-6 following a 5-1 run. Austin Peay State Universitytrimmed the deficit to four late, but two-straight SEMO kills gave Austin Peay State University its second OVC loss of the season and ended a six-match winning streak.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at 5:00pm, Saturday, in a rematch, before returning to Clarksville to host UT Martin, November 6th-7th

Box Score

Austin Peay 2, Southeast Missouri 3

1 2 3 4 F Austin Peay 35 22 22 25 9 Southeast Missouri 33 25 25 23 15

Team Comparison

TEAM Atk Kills AEr Hit SetA SEr SAce Dig Blks BkER SO% PS% APSU 200 68 30 .190 67 5 8 95 14.0 0 62.3 33 SEMO 217 79 29 .230 74 7 2 91 11.0 0 67 37.7

Austin Peay Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL * 3 MOORE,BROOKE 20 8 60 .200 1 1 20 2 * 2 DARLAND,CLAIRE 14 4 29 .345 0 0 1 3 * 7 KEENAN,MAGGIE 11 3 23 .348 0 2 7 11 10 CLARK,JAIDA 8 4 23 .174 0 0 3 3 * 26 POWELL,MIKAYLA 7 3 24 .167 0 0 2 4 * 27 WHEAT,ELIZABETH 6 5 26 .038 0 0 1 2 11 BULLINGTON,MARLAYNA 1 1 6 .000 3 0 25 0 18 WAITE,CAROLINE 1 0 4 .250 39 2 15 0 * 20 MEAD,KELSEY 0 0 1 .000 22 2 1 0 1 HOOD,AYSHA 0 1 1 -1.000 0 0 0 0 6 SEYRING,TEGAN 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 8 ROSE,ALAIJIAH 0 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 35 EISENHART,ERIN 0 1 2 -.500 2 1 20 0 CURRENT SET 6 6 19 .000 1 1

Southeast Missouri Stats