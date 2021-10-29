Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls at Southeast Missouri in Five Sets

Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball graduate student Brooke Moore not only passed Amy Walk for second all-time in kills during the Govs’ five-set (35-33, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 9-15) Ohio Valley Conference loss to Southeast Missouri but also became the first player in program history to record 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs in a career.
After Southeast Missouri took a 24-23 lead to bring up the first set point of the night, a Redhawks’ error followed by Claire Darland’s second kill forced SEMO to take a timeout. The two OVC rivals exchanged the next 18 points before Caroline Waite’s service ace gave the Govs the win in a first set that featured 26 ties and five lead changes.
Austin Peay State University’s 35 first-set points are the second-most points scored in a single set in program history, trailing only a 43-point effort against Murray State in 2011.
Southeast Missouri used a pair of 7-2 runs in the second and third sets to tie and then take a lead in the match. A 7-2 run in the second set gave Southeast Missouri a 21-16 advantage and, despite numerous comeback attempts by the Govs, the Redhawks tied the match following a 25-22 victory. The Govs led 20-18 in the third set; however, another 7-2 run by Southeast Missouri extended its lead to 2-1.
With their backs against the wall, Moore led APSU with five kills in the fourth frame as the Govs capitalized on 10 Redhawks’ errors and held them to a match-low .136 hitting percentage.
Despite forcing the fifth set, a 9-2 run by the Redhawks proved to be the deciding factor in Thursday’s match, as SEMO won their fifth-straight match against over APSU courtesy of a 15-9 victory.
Austin Peay State University’s 113 points through five sets tied for the third-highest mark in program history, while Moore’s 20-kill, 20-dig night was the second time she has accomplished that feat in her career and the 17th time it has been done by a Gov since 1998.
Set-by-set Austin Peay against Southeast Missouri
Austin Peay State University led 21-19 following Mikayla Powell’s third kill of the afternoon, but little did either team know it would be the largest advantage by either side through the next 28 combined points. Two-straight points by the Redhawks tied the score – for the 14th time in the set – at 21 and forced head coach Taylor Mott to call her first timeout. Later in the set, Claire Darland’s second kill gave APSU a 25-24 advantage and brought up the first of 10 set points. The two opponents traded the next 18 points before Maggie Keenan gave the Govs a 34-33 lead and a Caroline Waite service ace gave the Govs the victory.
Southeast Missouri jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set before a 6-1 Austin Peay run tied the score at seven with [5-1 and 1-6 isn’t a tie] Jaida Clark’s kill giving Austin Peay the advantage. Following the media timeout, the Redhawks went on a 7-2 run to take their largest lead of the set at 21-16 and force the Govs to call their second timeout. Despite a valiant comeback effort that saw the Govs trim the deficit to two four times, a 3-1 run by SEMO tied the match at one following a 25-22 second-set victory by the host.
In a similar fashion to the first set, the third featured five lead changes and 11 ties. After a Redhawks’ attack error put the Govs up 20-18, SEMO took the lead following a 7-2 run.
After Austin Peay State University led 11-5 early in the first set, Southeast Missouri went on a 10-2 run to take 1 15-13. The two teams continued to battle until three-straight Redhawks’ points brought up an APSU timeout. The Govs came out hot following the timeout, taking five of the next six points and holding off a late comeback by SEMO to force the match-deciding fifth set.
The Redhawks controlled momentum throughout the match’s final set, leading 12-6 following a 5-1 run. Austin Peay State Universitytrimmed the deficit to four late, but two-straight SEMO kills gave Austin Peay State University its second OVC loss of the season and ended a six-match winning streak.
Next Up For APSU Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at 5:00pm, Saturday, in a rematch, before returning to Clarksville to host UT Martin, November 6th-7th
Box Score
Austin Peay 2, Southeast Missouri 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|Austin Peay
|35
|22
|22
|25
|9
|Southeast Missouri
|33
|25
|25
|23
|15
Team Comparison
|TEAM
|Atk
|Kills
|AEr
|Hit
|SetA
|SEr
|SAce
|Dig
|Blks
|BkER
|SO%
|PS%
|
APSU
|200
|68
|30
|.190
|67
|5
|8
|95
|14.0
|0
|62.3
|33
|
SEMO
|217
|79
|29
|.230
|74
|7
|2
|91
|11.0
|0
|67
|37.7
Austin Peay Stats
|S
|#
|PLAYER
|K
|E
|TA
|HIT%
|AS
|SA
|DG
|BL
|*
|3
|MOORE,BROOKE
|20
|8
|60
|.200
|1
|1
|20
|2
|*
|2
|DARLAND,CLAIRE
|14
|4
|29
|.345
|0
|0
|1
|3
|*
|7
|KEENAN,MAGGIE
|11
|3
|23
|.348
|0
|2
|7
|11
|10
|CLARK,JAIDA
|8
|4
|23
|.174
|0
|0
|3
|3
|*
|26
|POWELL,MIKAYLA
|7
|3
|24
|.167
|0
|0
|2
|4
|*
|27
|WHEAT,ELIZABETH
|6
|5
|26
|.038
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|BULLINGTON,MARLAYNA
|1
|1
|6
|.000
|3
|0
|25
|0
|18
|WAITE,CAROLINE
|1
|0
|4
|.250
|39
|2
|15
|0
|*
|20
|MEAD,KELSEY
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|HOOD,AYSHA
|0
|1
|1
|-1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|SEYRING,TEGAN
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|ROSE,ALAIJIAH
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|EISENHART,ERIN
|0
|1
|2
|-.500
|2
|1
|20
|0
|MATCH
|68
|30
|200
|.190
|67
|8
|95
|14.0
|CURRENT SET
|6
|6
|19
|.000
|1
|1
Southeast Missouri Stats
|S
|#
|PLAYER
|K
|E
|TA
|HIT%
|AS
|SA
|DG
|BL
|*
|7
|MALLOY,LANEY
|26
|9
|71
|.239
|5
|0
|16
|0
|*
|14
|BEASLEY,ZOEY
|25
|6
|62
|.306
|1
|0
|4
|4
|*
|8
|GOUARD,TALIA
|8
|2
|20
|.300
|0
|0
|1
|7
|*
|15
|OCHS,CLAIRE
|8
|2
|19
|.316
|60
|0
|21
|3
|17
|GREENE,COLBY
|8
|7
|34
|.029
|0
|0
|4
|3
|*
|11
|MOYLAN,ELISSA
|4
|3
|11
|.091
|0
|0
|0
|4
|*
|6
|DION,ALLY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|13
|0
|3
|HARRIS,MEGAN
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|LUKENS,IZZY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|BEILSMITH,TARA
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|25
|0
|13
|CLOSSET,KAYLA
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|5
|0
|18
|TORREY,AVERY
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MATCH
|79
|29
|217
|.230
|74
|2
|91
|11.0
|CURRENT SET
|7
|2
|18
|.278
|0
|2