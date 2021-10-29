Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 29th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Nightly from 7:00am–5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 112 and SR 76

Intersection improvements to include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 and SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

Davidson County

I-40 Bridge Inspection at mm 204

On Wednesday, November 3rd, from 9:00am–3:00pm, Exit ramp 204A and shoulder closure on I-40 W to SR 155 Briley Pkwy North for bridge inspection.

I-24 Blasting from mm 60 to mm 62

Look Ahead: On November 8th-12th, from 10:00am–1:30pm, requesting a rolling roadblock for blasting within 300′ of I-24 SB for blasting between exits 60 and 62.

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

I-24

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

On Sunday, October 31st until Wednesday, November 3rd, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-40

Random, on call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes.

On Friday, October 29th, from 8:00pm–6:00am, there will be a right lane closure of I-40EB at the I-65 SB split to replace attenuator.

I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59) at 210 mm.

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB for partial bridge demo at 210 mile marker.

On Friday, October 29th, at 8:00pm (continuous) until Monday, November 1st at 5:00am, there will be a weekend closure of I-40 WB to perform bridge deck repairs.

Look Ahead: On Friday, November 5th at 8:00pm (continuous) until Monday November 8th at 5:00am, there will be a weekend closure of I-40 WB to perform bridge deck repairs

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5;00am, (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving and striping from mm 216 to mm 217.

I-65

Misc. safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29)

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00pm, there will be lane closures at mm 81.60 on Wedgewood Avenue for signal work. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior.

Daily, from 9:00am–3;00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Courtney Avenue and Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2).

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177.

Nightly, from 7:00pm–6:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction. There will be temporary ramp closures on Monday 11/01 to pave the transition areas of the WB off ramp, and EB on and off ramps at Exit 172.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, milling and paving operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure–Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

