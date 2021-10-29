Clarksville Police Department give Halloween Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone to take extra precautions and safety measures this weekend. There are a lot of Fall Festivals and Halloween parties taking place, and that means children will be out and about.

Young children should be accompanied by an adult or someone capable and responsible.

A few other important reminders and precautions are:

Motorists need to be cautious and slow down, children have a tendency to get caught up in the excitement and run from door to door, occasionally running out into the streets.

Costumes should have some type of reflective material and children should even have a flashlight or even glow sticks for visibility.

Remind children to never enter a stranger’s home.

Remind children to refrain from eating any candy until a responsible adult can inspect it to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with.

Be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, call 911 and report it.

The Clarksville Police Department will have additional officers working. Their focus will be patrolling neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours (there is no set time, but usually begins around 6:00pm until 9:00pm). They will then focus on impaired drivers and traffic violations.