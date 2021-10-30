Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis off to hot start at UNA Fall Invitational

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team won five double matches on the first day of the UNA Fall Invitational, Saturday, at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts.

The Governors picked up a pair of doubles victories against future ASUN Conference opponent and tournament host, North Alabama, to kick off the weekend.

Danielle Morris and Jana Leder paired together for the first time this fall and defeated the Lions’ duo of Payton Andrews and Lee-Taylor Bishop, 6-3. Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng picked up their first win together in a 6-2 victory over UNA’s Sydney Flesch and Nicole Reilly.

The Govs swept all three doubles matches against West Alabama. Morris and Paladini-Jennings defeated the Tigers’ Hardija Vidnere and Heden Ly, 6-4, while Leder and Honoka Nakanishi won a 7-6 match over the Haina Franco and Emiri Takanishi.

The Govs two freshmen Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng paired together for the first time this fall and beat WA’ Morgan Bishop and Valeria Arevalo, 7-5.

Austin Peay State University women’s tennis finishes its fall season, Sunday, with singles matches against both the Lions and Tigers. For news and schedule updates from Florence, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Results

Doubles vs. North Alabama

Morris / Leder (APSU) def. Bishop / Andrews (UNA) 6-3

Going / Loubser (UNA) def. Topalovic / Torrablba (APSU) 7-6 (4)

Paladini-Jennings / Cheng (APSU) def. Flesch /Reilly (UNA) 6-2

Doubles vs. West Alabama

Paladini-Jennings / Morris (APSU) def. Vidnere / Ly (WA) 6-4

Leder / Nakanishi (APSU) def. Franco / Takanishi (WA) 7-6

Torrealba / Cheng (APSU) def. Bishop / Arevalo (WA) 7-5