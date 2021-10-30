53.5 F
Senator Marsha Blackburn Leads Fight For Hearing Aid Access

Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Over 38 million Americans struggle with hearing loss, but only about 14% regularly use hearing aids. For far too long, red tape and high prices have prevented Americans from getting the hearing aids they desperately need.

Along with former Congressman Kennedy, I championed bipartisan legislation to improve access to better hearing aids for seniors. My legislation was signed into law by President Donald Trump in August of 2017.

It has taken 4 years, but last week the FDA has taken significant steps to make this a reality. The agency announced a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold directly to customers without going through lengthy medical exams or fitting appointments.

The FDA’s recent announcement is the first of many much-needed efforts to prevent regulatory barriers from blocking Tennesseans from accessing the treatment they deserve, and I will remain at the forefront of this movement to ensure better healthcare outcomes for every citizen in the Volunteer State.

