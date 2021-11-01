APSU Baseball’s Red Team wins World Series with 11-5 victory over Black Team

Clarksville, TN – A six-run fourth inning propelled the Red Team to an 11-5 victory in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Red-Black World Series finale, Monday, at Raymond C. Hand Park.
After trading a pair of scoreless innings to start the rubber match, TJ Foreman’s first of two doubles brought in Gino Avros for the first run of the night in the third inning. In the bottom of the frame, redshirt junior Drew McIllwain retired the next three batters in order in a quick, six-pitch inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, TJ Rogers’ RBI triple sparked four-run rally. Jeremy Wagner’s second hit of the night drove in Rogers, while a two-run home run to deep right field by Christian Otero brought his team back within three.
Black was not able to cut any further into the Red Team’s lead, however, as the Red Team scored a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings before Jack Alexander scored the last run of the night on a solo shot to left centerfield.
With the fall season in the books, Austin Peay State University will return to action in February for the start of the 2022 baseball season.
Box Score
Red Team 11, Black Team 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Red Team
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|11
|13
|2
|Black Team
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|1
Offense
|Red Team
|Black Squad
|Gino Avros (3B)
|1-5, 2B, 2RBI, BB
|John Bolton (SS)
|1-4
|Jonah Beamon (2B)
|1-5, 2BB
|Ty DeLancey (1B)
|1-4
|TJ Foreman (CF)
|2-5, 2 2B, BB, 3RBI
|Jack Alexander (C)
|1-4, HR
|Michael Robinson (SS)
|2-5, 2RBI, SB, 2BB
|Harrison Brown (RF)
|1-4, BB
|Jacob Curtis (C)
|2-5, 2B, HR, 2RBI
|TJ Rogers (3B)
|1-4, 3B, RBI
|Tyler Delong (DH)
|1-4, BB
|Jeremy Wagner (CF)
|3-3
|Matt Joslin (1B)
|2-4 2B, RBI, BB
|Christian Otero (2B)
|1-3, HR, 2RBI
|Nathan Barksdale (RF)
|2-4 2SB, RBI
|Reid Brown (LF)
|0-3
|David Kennicott (LF)
|0-4, BB
|Garrison Goins (DH)
|0-3 BB
Pitching
|Red Team
|Drew McIllwain (W)
|4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
|Keegan Mills
|2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
|Collin Loose
|1IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 2K
|Black Squad
|Luke Brown (L)
|4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5K
|Jacob Weaver
|1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0K
Zach Wyatt 1IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 1K
Kyle Nunn 1IP, 0 H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1K