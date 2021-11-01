Planters Bank’s Season of Giving to Support 12 Area Non-Profits

Clarksville, TN – Planters Bank announces today the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving. 12 area organizations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee will be supported through the community giving campaign. The campaign kicks off today and goes through the end of December.

Entering its eighth year, the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a community tradition that has a goal of bringing awareness to local non-profit organizations’ missions at the same time as fundraising for the organizations. This year, the focus is on giving back to the children in our communities.

“We have so many deserving organizations in our communities that help support children’s needs. It’s important for us to bolster the efforts of these non-profits who shape the futures of our communities,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy.

Based on the popularity of last year’s Season of Giving gift sets, Planters Bank is once again offering a Kentucky gift and a Tennessee gift – this time with a new design and new items included. The custom-designed gift tins are filled with a matching flour sack towel and a custom state-shaped ornament.

Planters Bank commissioned the items from local branded merchandise agency Williams Advertising. Each set retails for $20.00 and is available for purchase in every Planters Bank location beginning today. 100% of the purchase price of each gift is donated directly to the organization supported in that branch.

In addition to supporting these groups through purchases in each branch, the bank has brought back their tradition of donating $25.00 for every checking or savings account opened mentioning the Season of Giving when visiting a Planters Bank location.

Visit the Planters Bank Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more and participate, visit https://expectgreatthingsbank.com/giving/ to learn more about the non-profits and the campaign gift items, and find out more about Planters Bank’s philanthropic efforts at plantersbankonline.com.

About Planters Bank

Planters Bank is headquartered in Hopkinsville, KY, and has twelve locations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Planters Bank is a community bank that is committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience all while giving back to the community.

Find out more about Planters Bank by visiting www.plantersbankonline.com.