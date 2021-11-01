59 F
Events

Tickets still available for Manna Cafe? Ministries' Golden Gala

Manna Cafe Ministries' Golden Gala set for November 5th.

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – It’s not too late to buy your ticket to Manna Cafe? Ministries Golden Gala on November 5th, 2021 an elegant fundraiser.

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner prepared by our own chef and culinary department, live band, live auction, door prizes, and our very special guest speakers: Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, at our venue at 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN.

Some of our auction items include local art, the Tennessee Titan’s & Nashville Predator’s collectible items, and a vacation stay. You do NOT want to miss it! Buy your ticket on our website: MannaCafeMinistries.com or at the door! Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner at 7:00pm.

Attire: cocktail. Theme: and midnight blue; casual elegance.

We hope to see you there.

