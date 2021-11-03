APSU Men’s Basketball plays exhibition against Life University at the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay vs. Life University

Thursday, November 4th, 2021 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will play its lone exhibition game prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular season when it hosts Life University Thursday, November 4th at 7:30pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Game Information

Admission is FREE inside the Winfield Dunn Center for both exhibition contests for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Austin Peay State University women’s team hosts Freed-Hardeman in an exhibition contest at 5:00pm with the men’s game to follow after.

APSU Basketball Coat Drive

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team in partnership with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity asks fans to bring in their new or gently-used winter coats to help support the local homeless shelter in Clarksville. Fans can drop off coats at Gate A of the Winfield Dunn Center.

About the Austin Peay State University Govs

Austin Peay State University returns six student-athletes from last year’s squad that finished with an overall record of 14-13 and 10-10 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Last season, the APSU Govs averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Austin Peay State University also shot a staggering 75.1 percent from the free-throw line, the highest mark in the OVC and the second-best percentage in school history.

Last season, the Govs led the OVC and ranked 24th in the NCAA with 12.63 offensive rebounds per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Govs returns just 28.2 percent of their scoring from a year ago led by junior Carlos Paez who averaged 8.9 points per game.

About the Life University Running Eagles

Life University heads into Thursday’s exhibition contest with an overall record of 2-0, defeating Thomas University and Southeastern Baptist College at the Ken Woods Memorial Classic, last weekend. The Running Eagles are averaging 92.0 points per game and shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

The Running Eagles are surely living up to their name from long distance, attempting 51 three-pointers through two games this season. Even with the abundance of three-point attempts, Life is shooting just 29.4 percent from three-point range.

New Man In Charge

Head Coach Nate James begins his first season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball program after spending 13 years as an assistant at Duke under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. With James on staff, the Blue Devils won a pair of national titles in 2010 and 2015 and won 30 or more games five times.

Get Your Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.