Austin Peay State University Basketball’s game at Murray State on February 17th to be Aired on ESPNU

APSU Men's BasketballBrentwood, TN – Another year, another nationally-televised contest between longtime rivals as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Men’s Basketball team squares off with Murray State on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 6:00pm on ESPNU, the league office announced on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth consecutive year that at least one of the Austin Peay-Murray State battles has been picked up by a national network, and the fourth-straight year one of the linear ESPN channels has done the honors. The two rivals have split their regular-season matchups in each of the past two seasons.

Last season, in the Ohio Valley Conference opener, Austin Peay State University fell to a Murray State team that was firing on all cylinders on its home court, 87-57. Two weeks later, APSU rallied from a double-digit deficit at home to topple its rival, 74-70.

In addition, the OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals will air on ESPNU with the OVC Tournament championship game broadcast on ESPN2 Saturday, March 5th. The OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 4th-5th at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. 

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN app, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All events will be available for replay on the ESPN App.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

