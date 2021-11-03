Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 3rd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 3rd, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cletus is an adult medium-sized Hound mix with the sweetest face and those big, soul-searching, brown eyes. He is 4 years old and weighs 40 pounds. He has a medium-length tri-color (Black,White, Copper) coat. He is up to date on vaccinations. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sweetpea is a darling, young, female tabby cat. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Beautiful Bella is a sweet girl with a pretty brindle tortoiseshell, long and soft coat with a white bib. Bella is a 3 legged kitty with personality plus! She is very friendly, alert, and curious. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She will need a home where she can be protected and someone with patience while she adjusts to being 3 legged. She does move around quite well and enjoys exploring her world. Nothing slows this girl down. She will make a wonderful companion.

Bella is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Turtle is a young male, Black and White Tuxedo domestic shorthair cat. Turtle is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, litter trained, dewormed, and had a flea and tick treatment. He is very friendly, affectionate and does great around other cats. He is just a sweetheart! If you are looking for a great lap buddy then come meet Turtle.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Sparky & Tinkey are a very tightly bonded father/son Chihuahua duo who will need to be adopted together. They are both neutered, and up to date on vaccines. The previous owner was a man but they have warmed up quickly to the women at the rescue and are just the most loving pair. They like other dogs and seem fine with cats as well. They are looking for their forever home.

Find them through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Brady is a small, female tricolor ( Black White & Brown) Terrier mix. She has a medium-length coat, is house trained, microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. She is approximately 3-4 years old and weighs around 25 pounds. Brady takes a minute to warm up to you but once she is comfortable you’ll have your new best friend! She does well with dogs and cats and is looking for her forever home.

This sweet girl can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mikey is a 5 month old German Shepherd mix. He is up to date on his vaccinations, already microchipped, crate trained and doing great with his overall house training! He is still pretty small at 5 months old so chances are he will be a medium sized boy. He loves playing with other dogs and is very smart, so his continued training should be easy.

You can find Mikey through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Chewy!! Chewy is an adorable 7-year-old Maltipom. He is house trained and neutered. He is good with other dogs once he gets used to them but unsure about cats. He can’t be in a home with children either. The wonderful folks at the Rescue want people to know that sweet Chewy has some major anxiety issues and really needs someone who will be patient and take time with him. He tends to gravitate towards ‘his person’ and once he’s comfortable he loves to dance around with you, especially if treats are involved. Chewy would be the happiest being where people are home a lot. He has a ton of love to give and would love a meet and greet!

If you think Chewy would be a perfect fit then you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592