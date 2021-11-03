36.8 F
News

Montgomery County Veterans Service Office to Close Friday to Prepare for Parade

Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Office
Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Service Office (VSO) will be closed Friday, November 5th, 2021 to prepare for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The VSO will host the Veterans Day parade on Saturday, November 6th with opening ceremonies starting at 9:00am outside of the Historic Courthouse on Third Street.

]320left]This year’s theme is a Salute to Veterans in Education. The grand marshal will be COL (ret) Vernon Lightner, CMCSS director of Army Instruction. The parade will be recorded by CDE and lived streamed on the Montgomery County Government Facebook page.

The VSO will reopen Monday, November 8th during normal operating hours.

For more information on the Montgomery County VSO, visit https://mcgtn.org/vso.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
