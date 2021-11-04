APSU Sports reveals fan experience for Military Appreciation Day

Clarksville, TN – From helicopters, to fighting vehicles, an ROTC commissioning, and much more, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has an action-packed Military Appreciation Day planned leading up to Saturday’s football game against Eastern Illinois!

Free Admission for all Military and their Families

All military personnel and their families receive free admission to Saturday’s game against Eastern Illinois.

Bradley Fighting Vehicle

Before heading in the gates to cheer on the APSU Govs, come take pictures with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle outside of the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse.

Helicopter Display

A Blackhawk helicopter will be on display at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field prior to kickoff, while the Austin Peay State University rotor wing program will have their helicopters displayed on the sidelines in Fortera Stadium.

101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade Flyover

At the conclusion of the National Anthem, the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade will fly over Fortera Stadium starting in the north endzone (over the Shasteen Building) in Apache and Blackhawk helicopters.

APSU Military ROTC Commissioning

During halftime, the Austin Peay State University ROTC program will hold its own Commissioning Ceremony to honor its seniors. The graduating seniors will take their Oath of Office and have their new rank pinned on by a loved one, symbolizing the beginning of their military careers.

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

It wouldn’t be an Austin Peay State University Football gameday without the Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street. Taking over Marion Street from the Foy Center to Henry Street, the area will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

The Stache Street festivities also feature Clarksville-native DJ Snacks who will be playing music leading up to kick off against the Panthers!

Austin Peay State University campus police will begin closing parking along Marion Street between the Foy Center crosswalk and Henry Street Friday night. At 12:00pm fans will be able to walk along Stache Street and enjoy it until 30 minutes prior to kickoff (1:30pm). At approximately 2:00pm, Marion Street will reopen to traffic.

Tailgate Alley

For the 10th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season-ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 10:00am. Beginning at 12:30pm, APSU campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Protocols

Austin Peay State University Athletics is committed to the health and safety of all fans, athletes, and staff. While masks are not required outdoors, they are recommended. Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 protocols are available online.