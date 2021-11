Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPS) received a 911 call regarding a “shots fired call” in the area of Oakland Road at approximately 12:36pm.

Out of an abundance of precaution, Clarksville Police requested the Northeast School complex to go into a lockdown status.

The incident did not occur on school property. The victim was shot at but not injured.

Several CPD officers are in the area, the investigation is ongoing.