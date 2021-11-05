Montgomery County reports Road Closure Near F&M Bank Arena

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning Monday, November 8th, 2021, College Street between North First Street and North Second Street will be closed to continue the exterior envelope construction of the F&M Bank Arena.

The street closure is expected to be in place for an approximate four-week period with expectations for opening at the beginning of December.

The project team has coordinated the closure with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Clarksville Street Department. The Street Department will reopen one lane on North Second Street to allow better traffic flow and mitigate congestion.