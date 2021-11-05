Montgomery County Shredding, Recycling Event to be held for November 13th

Montgomery County, TN – Stone, Rudolph and Henry, in partnership with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification is hosting a community Shredding & Recycling Event on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 from 9:00am to noon at West Creek Elementary School.

The event will allow residents the opportunity to shred up to 4 boxes of paper. The shredding will take place onsite and all shredded paper will be securely transported and recycled.

In addition to paper shredding, event attendees will be able to recycle electronics as well as auto, ATV, lawnmower, and marine batteries. The shredding service is being provided by MaxShred and recycling services are provided by ERS and Batteries + Bulbs.