Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner Tickets Sell Out, Raises over $120,000

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) held its annual Three Star Dinner on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 in downtown Nashville, TN. This was the party’s first in-person Three Star Dinner since 2019.

While the party expected a good amount of enthusiasm but potentially decreased ticket sales due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, it was blown away by the showing of support from attendees. The dinner was completely sold out of tickets by late October, and the TNDP was sorry to have to turn away at the door last-minute, hopeful attendees.

In registrations alone, the party was able to raise over $120,000 adding to an already great fundraising year. In response to this great night, Chair Hendrell Remus said “One thing I’m certain about is that Democrats are fired up and ready to do their part to bring change to Tennessee. This event was just the beginning of electrifying moments headed into the 2022 election year.”

Highlights of the dinner included speakers such as former U.S. Senator from Alabama Doug Jones and Congressman Conor Lamb from Pennsylvania. Attendees also heard from the Chair and Executive Director of the TNDP, TN State House and Senate Chairs, Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Tennessee labor leader Vonda McDaniel, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Performances included spoken word by Nina Donovan and music by CoJo Ko.

Another highlight of the evening was a Democratic gubernatorial straw poll. Each of the current Democratic candidates for governor (Dr. Jason Martin, Councilman JB Smiley Jr, and Dr. Carnita Atwater) were included in the straw poll, and all attendees were given a chance to cast one vote. Dr. Martin pulled through as the winner of the first straw poll in this race.

All attendees, volunteers, and speakers were required to show proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 24 hours.

About the Tennessee Democratic Party

The Tennessee Democratic Party works to elect Democratic candidates who believe that all Tennesseans deserve a better future no matter who you are, what you look like, where you live, who you love, or how you pray.