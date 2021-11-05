Tennessee Titans game history against Los Angeles Rams

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have played only 13 times since the American Football League and National Football League merged in 1970. Their initial encounter on October 7th, 1973, a 31-26 L.A. Rams victory, set the tone for the Rams to win eight of the 13 contests.

In the regular season, the Titans and Rams have squared off only four times since meeting in Super Bowl XXXIV at the conclusion of the 1999 campaign.

Most recently, the Rams visited Nissan Stadium on December 24th, 2017. Jared Goff’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter lifted the Rams to a 27-23 victory, breaking the Titans’ two-game winning streak in the series. Rams running back Todd Gurley rushed for 118 yards and added 158 receiving yards in the contest.

From 1995 to 2015, the Rams played in St. Louis, where the Titans traveled to play only twice. The last time was November 3rd, 2013, when running back Chris Johnson led them to a 28-21 victory. Johnson rushed for 150 yards and two of the team’s four rushing scores. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter to set up Johnson’s game-winning touchdown.

In 2016, after their time in St. Louis, the Rams returned to Los Angeles, their home from 1946 to 1994. They hosted the Oilers three times during their first stint in the City of Angels, all played at Anaheim Stadium between 1981 and 1990. The Rams won two out of the three contests.

In the Super Bowl on January 30th, 2000, the Titans and Rams produced one of the most thrilling games in postseason history. Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled by Rams linebacker Mike Jones just short of the goal line on the game’s last play, preserving a 23-16 Rams victory. The play ended an inspired two-minute drive led by quarterback Steve McNair.

After the Rams took a 16-0 lead in the third quarter, the Titans charged back on two touchdown runs by Eddie George and then a 43-yard field goal by Al Del Greco with 2:12 remaining. On the first play from scrimmage after the field goal, Rams receiver Isaac Bruce broke free and scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner. McNair then led a 12-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in the completion to Dyson, one yard short of the end zone.

Most Recent Games

2005 Week 3 • Sept. 25, 2005 • RAMS 31 at Titans 27

A final drive by Steve McNair and the Titans comes up short in St. Louis. McNair passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, but the Rams’ Marc Bulger throws for 292 yards and three scores. After the Titans jump out 10-0, the Rams score the next 24 points, thanks in large part to three consecutive turnovers to end the first half. St. Louis’ Torry Holt posts nine receptions for 163 yards. Defensive end Antwan Odom scores on a fumble return after s strip-sack by Kyle Vanden Bosch.

2009 Week 14 • Dec. 13, 2009 • Rams 7 at TITANS 47

Chris Johnson rushes for 117 yards, setting a club record with his eighth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. His day includes touchdown runs of 39 and three yards, plus a 66-yard touchdown catch. Rob Bironas boots four field goals. The Titans defense intercepts Keith Null five times, including two interceptions each by Keith Bulluck and Cortland Finnegan. Vincent Fuller returns an interception 45 yards for a score. Starting quarterback Vince Young passes for 132 yards and adds a 44-yard run.

2013 Week 9 • Nov. 3, 2013 • TITANS 28 at Rams 21

Chris Johnson rushes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game winner from 19 yards with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. Shonn Greene and Jake Locker add rushing scores. Jurrell Casey’s sack/forced fumble helps set up the game-winning touchdown. Titans offense converts 58 percent (seven-of-12) on third down. St. Louis’ Zac Stacy rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Rams defense records four sacks and two interceptions.

2017 Week 16 • Dec. 24, 2017 • RAMS 27 at Titans 23

Jared Goff (301 passing yards) throws a game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 11:51 on the clock, with a late drive by the Titans ending in Los Angeles territory. Rams running back Todd Gurley totals 276 scrimmage yards (118 rushing, 158 receiving) and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard touchdown catch. The Titans scored touchdowns on a DeMarco Murray run (six yards) and a four-yard fumble return by linebacker Wesley Woodyard.