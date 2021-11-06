APSU Football gets Six Intercepts against Eastern Illinois in 42-26 Victory

Clarksville, TN – On its Military Appreciation Day, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team proved a great defense is the best offense.

Johnathon Edwards intercepted three passes as part of a program-record six-interception day as Austin Peay State University overcame a rough start to power past Eastern Illinois 42-26 in Ohio Valley Conference action, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Edwards’ three-pick day – all in the first half – is tied for second-most in program history, most since Thomas Sexton’s three-interception day against Kentucky Wesleyan in 2001. Shamari Simmons added two second-half interceptions, and Koby Perry chipped in an interception.

The six Austin Peay State University interceptions tied the program record set in both 1999 and 2001 against Kentucky Wesleyan.

The interceptions were just part of a stellar Governors defensive performance, including season highs in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5). Austin Peay (4-5, 2-2 OVC) leaned on that defense as they fell into an early hole on the scoreboard and mounted a steady comeback.

First, the Governors had to survive an inauspicious start that saw them commit turnovers on two of their first three plays from scrimmage. The Governors’ defense limited the damage from those giveaways to a field goal and a touchdown meaning Austin Peay State University trailed 10-0 with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter.

The Governors traded touchdowns with the Panthers for nearly the rest of the half. APSU gained the lead for good after Eastern Illinois turned the ball over on downs in its territory.

The Governors needed just one play to take the lead as Draylen Ellis connected with Drae McCray for a 43-yard touchdown with a Maddux Trujillo PAT giving the APSU a 21-20 lead.

A few drives later, Eastern Illinois (1-9, 1-4 OVC) threatened to regain the lead, driving to the Austin Peay 15-yard line. Edwards ended the threat with his second interception, this time in the end zone.

Ellis led the Govs down the field quickly after the change in possession and needed five plays to cover 80 yards. Snead broke off the first of two big plays on the drive, his 33-yard run taking the ball into EIU territory. Two plays later, Ellis found a wide-open CJ Evans Jr. for a 33-yard touchdown completion and a 28-20 lead that lasted until halftime.

The Governors extended their lead with the second half’s first two touchdowns. In the third quarter, Ellis found Minter down the Govs’ sideline for a 59-yard touchdown and a 34-21 lead with 1:07 left. A Koby Perry interception and return set up a short drive to start the fourth quarter, Snead capping the 22-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run for a 41-20 lead.

Ellis completed 11-of-22 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns – five of his completions going for more than 30 yards. McCray caught six passes for a career-high 137 yards and two touchdowns. Eugene Minter also caught three passes for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown. Snead added 93 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

Edwards added two pass breakups, four tackles, and a half tackle for loss to his three-interception day. Meanwhile, Terrell Allen led the defensive line group with three tackles and 2.5 sacks. Additionally, Jack McDonald led the way with nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

Eastern Illinois (1-9, 1-4 OVC) saw its quarterbacks go 28-for-57 for 303 yards but threw just one touchdown against six interceptions. Wide receiver Isaiah Hill caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Tyris Harvey had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Jordan Vincent forced a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage and had an interception later in the game.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, EIU 3 – After an Austin Peay State University fumble on the first play from scrimmage, the Governors defense held EIU out of the end zone, the Panthers settling for a 26-yard field goal attempt by Stone Galloway for the game’s first points.

APSU 0, EIU 10 – Austin Peay State University nearly connected on a big play on its second play from scrimmage. But a pass to the sideline on its third play was picked off by Tyris Harvey. His 29-yard return provided the game’s first touchdown, extending the EIU lead.

APSU 7, EIU 10 – The APSU Governors’ third drive saw them move the ball down the field, with a 27-yard Layman-to-Minter completion providing the first big play. Layman then connected on another pass for 10 yards to CJ Evans before finding Drae McCray for a 32-yard strike in the end zone for Austin Peay’s first score.

APSU 7, EIU 13 – Eastern Illinois’ second offensive drive went 50 yards in 10 plays and briefly touched the APSU red zone. However, a critical holding call pushed the ball back to the APSU 28, and EIU would not gain another first down and again settled for a 43-yard Galloway field goal.

APSU 14, EIU 13 – Johnathon Edwards‘ picked off his fifth pass of the season and rambled 54 yards on the return to set up the APSU Govs offense deep in Eastern Illinois’ territory. Five plays later, Snead leaped over the huddled masses on the goal line, breaking the plane for a touchdown, tying the game. Afterward, Maddux connected on the PAT to give APSU its first lead.

APSU 14, EIU 20 – Eastern Illinois’ took the ensuing drive 75 yards on 12 plays to score again. Weir connected on passes of 14 and 15 yards early on the drive, but a 39-yard completion to Ringwood put the ball inside the APSU 10-yard line. An Austin Peay State University pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-11 kept the drive alive, and – two plays later – Harrison Bey-Buie rushed over the left end for a touchdown.

APSU 21, EIU 20 – Austin Peay State University’s defense forced a three-and-out, handing the Govs offense the ball on EIU’s 43-yard line. Draylen Ellis launched the ball downfield under intense pressure and connected with McCray for a 43-yard touchdown, with Maddux’s PAT giving the Govs the lead again.

APSU 28, EIU 20 – Edwards’ second interception of the day led to an Austin Peay scoring drive that extended its lead. With EIU inside the APSU red zone, Edwards picked off a pass in the end zone. Snead shed a trio of tackles on the second play of the ensuing drive, galloping to a 34-yard run that moved the ball into EIU territory. Two plays later, Ellis found CJ Evans uncovered deep for the 33-yard completion for a touchdown. Trujillo connected on the PAT for the eight-point advantage.

APSU 35, EIU 20 – Ellis continued to find receivers for big-play touchdown strikes, finding Minter for a 59-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Minter fought hand-to-hand down the Govs’ sideline and broke to the middle of the field just in time to catch the pass, putting the Govs up by 15 after Maddux’s PAT.

After another interception – this time a Koby Perry pick he returned 28 yards –APSU’s offense found itself on the EIU 22-yard line. The teams traded penalties on the drive’s first two plays before Ellis connected with McCray for a seven-yard gain. On the next play, Snead powered up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run.

APSU 42, EIU 26 – Eastern Illinois closed the game as it opened it, forcing an Austin Peay State University turnover and turning the resulting possession into points. Eastern Illinois quickly marched down the field after gaining the ball at its 32-yard line, needing just five plays to cover the 68 yards. Zach Weir connected with Isaiah Hill three times on the drive, including a 15-yard touchdown before a two-point conversion attempt failed.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team returns to the road for a Saturday 2:00pm contest at Tennessee State that will serve as the road finale for the Governors.

Box Score

Eastern Illinois 26, Austin Peay 42

1 2 3 4 Final Eastern Illinois 13 7 0 6 26 Austin Peay 7 21 7 7 42

Eastern Illinois Passing

# PLAYER C-A YDS TD I C% RTG 8 WEIR,Z 26-50 296 1 4 52 92.3 4 KUHNS,O 2-7 7 0 2 29 -20.2

Eastern Illinois Rushing

# PLAYER ATT YDS TD LNG AVG 3 BENEFIELD,J 6 61 0 32 10.2 32 BEY-BUIE,H 12 28 1 8 2.3 1 PIERRE,M 3 16 0 7 5.3 7 HILL,I 1 -4 0 0 -4 4 KUHNS,O 1 -6 0 0 -6 TM TEAM 1 -7 0 0 -7 8 WEIR,Z 7 -16 0 10 -2.3

Eastern Illinois Receiving

# PLAYER NO YDS TD LNG TGT YAC DR 7 HILL,I 10 140 1 42 15 0 5 0 FOULKES,A 5 43 0 28 15 0 10 3 BENEFIELD,J 5 16 0 6 8 0 3 81 RINGWOOD,T 4 49 0 39 7 0 3 13 WILLMAN,C 2 26 0 15 4 0 2 6 HAMILTON,T 1 23 0 23 3 0 2 2 COOKS JR,D 1 6 0 6 1 0 0

Austin Peay Passing

# PLAYER C-A YDS TD I C% RTG 9 ELLIS,D 11-22 278 3 0 50 201.1 6 LAYMAN,S 6-9 81 1 1 67 156.7

Austin Peay Receiving

# PLAYER ATT YDS TD LNG AVG 4 SNEAD,B 17 93 2 34 5.5 5 TANNER,A 14 39 0 8 2.8 9 ELLIS,D 2 11 0 6 5.5 23 EVANS,C 3 -5 0 1 -1.7 6 LAYMAN,S 1 -6 0 0 -6

Austin Peay Rushing

# PLAYER NO YDS TD LNG TGT YAC DR 10 MCCRAY,D 6 137 2 45 12 2 6 23 EVANS,C 6 71 1 33 7 5 1 3 MINTER,E 3 132 1 59 9 15 6 4 SNEAD,B 1 11 0 11 2 0 1 5 TANNER,A 1 8 0 8 1 -1 0

