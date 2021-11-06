48.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Clarksville Police arrest Timothy Trice for Road Rage Incident

Timothy Carnell Trice

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the individual involved in Friday’s road rage incident that ended near Trenton Road and Meriwether Road has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Trice (Black/Male).

Mr. Trice has been charged with aggravated assault, the other individual that was in the vehicle was not charged regarding this incident.


Trice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Bond was set at $250,000.

This is an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.

