Nashville Sounds announce 2021 Holiday Bundle Now On Sale

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its annual Holiday Bundle is on sale now.

The 2021 Holiday Bundle is customizable with two ticket options and four different hat options.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Monday, December 13th at 11:59pm to ensure delivery by Christmas Day.

The $99 Holiday Bundle ($150 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Corner Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2022 season.

One (1) Nashville Sounds hat – choices include 47’ Brand Adjustable Clean Up Hat (vintage navy, red, white, or royal blue).

One (1) Nashville Sounds reusable tote bag.

One (1) Nashville Sounds rally towel.

One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.

The $149 Holiday Bundle ($205 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2022 season.

One (1) Nashville Sounds hat – choices include 47’ Brand Adjustable Clean Up Hat (vintage navy, red, white, or royal blue).

One (1) Nashville Sounds reusable tote bag.

One (1) Nashville Sounds rally towel.

One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.

Customizable Holiday Bundles can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.

Sales tax and fees are not included in the $99.00 and $149.00 prices.

All ticket vouchers will be delivered digitally to the buyer or the gift recipient. 2022 ticket vouchers can be used for any game except July 1st-3rd and any postseason games.