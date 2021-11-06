Roxy Regional Theatre’s next Roxy Reads features “The Jump Shot” by Stephen Shore

Clarksville, TN – Take a break from our full-size mainstage productions and join us as the Roxy Regional Theatre continues their Roxy Reads series with a reading of “The Jump Shot”, a play with music, this coming Wednesday, November 10th at 7:00pm.

Written by our very own Stephen Shore — hot off the heels (literally!) of playing Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show” and currently playing the Dad in our mainstage production of “Distracted” (through November 13th) — this reading is the perfect opportunity to sit back and listen to what makes great plays work: the story.

The Jump Shot is a neighborhood brewery that’s about to close due to complications from the pandemic. Set in central North Carolina on a crisp October night in 2020, “The Jump Shot” is about the five individuals who work there and the one regular who can’t keep away. This character-driven ensemble piece is a play with original music.

Please note: This production contains mature content (language, drug use, addiction, cancer/death, suicide, and violence) which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Stick around after the reading for a talkback with our company of actors. We will discuss your thoughts, impressions, and analysis of the selected work, and then our professional company will weigh in with their opinions to create a dialogue about the piece.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org